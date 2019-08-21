Surpassing the 100-point mark for the third consecutive outing, the LSU basketball team closed its exhibition tour of Spain with a 101-77 victory Wednesday over the FC Barcelona Silver team in Barcelona.
As in its past two games, wins over the Valencia All-Stars and Barcelona All-Stars, LSU had little trouble putting FC Barcelona Silver away to complete the tour with a 3-1 record.
LSU coach Will Wade again had six players in double digits, led by Darius Days' 15 points.
Junior-college transfer Charles Manning, Skylar Mays and freshman Trendon Watford all had 14 and Emmitt Williams and Javonte Smart finished with 13 apiece.
"I thought we played better, it's probably the best game we played since we've been here," Wade said. "I thought our defense was a little more crisp, but not where we need it to be."
LSU, which led 21-16 at the end of the first quarter, increased its advantage to 48-38 at halftime before pulling away in the third quarter.
The Tigers scored 10 unanswered points to start the third and ended it on a 9-4 run to take a comfortable 72-53 lead into the final 10 minutes.
LSU shot 52.6 percent from the field (40 of 76) and finished the game with 60 points in the paint area. The Tigers forced FC Barcelona Silver into 23 turnovers while committing just nine.
FC Barcelona Silver, a developmental team made up of players from around the world, features 7-foot-1 center Ibou Badji from Senegal — a 16-year-old who's already being touted as an NBA lottery pick.