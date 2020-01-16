LSU is coming off possibly the greatest season in college football history, and Mike Greenberg, host of ESPN's Get Up, thinks the debate to be made for the Tigers "isn't especially close."
During a rant on Wednesday's edition of the show, the longtime ESPN analyst sounded off on the Tigers' remarkable season.
"I'm just here to say LSU had the greatest season ever, and it isn't especially close," he said, noting the distinction between the greatest season ever and the best team.
Greenberg pointed out LSU's record 726 points scored, which hadn't been done since 1936, and the litany of postseason awards Tigers players and coaches won.
He also referenced the fact LSU (15-0) beat seven top 10 teams and four top five teams, which no team had ever done.
You can watch Greenberg's full breakdown of LSU's season below.