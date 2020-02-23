LSU started senior day with a heartfelt gesture, getting injured senior leader Ayana Mitchell one last start before the home crowd with some cooperation from Georgia.
From that point on, the day imploded into the Tigers' worst SEC loss of the season, a 73-56 defeat, in front of LSU legend Shaquille O'Neal at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday.
Slowed partly by injury and illness, LSU (18-8, 8-6 in the SEC) fell behind quickly and trailed throughout in their third consecutive loss. Georgia (15-12, 6-8) outhustled, outshot and outdefended an LSU team that was alone in third place a week ago. The loss is damaging to their hopes of finishing in the top four and getting a double bye in the SEC tournament.
“It’s pretty tough, especially with it being senior (day) and trying to play for myself and Ya (Mitchell),” senior guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris said. “For the team to not rally together, to not seem like we wanted that win, to not respect the opponent, it’s pretty frustrating. We have to go back to the drawing board and figure it out soon. We can’t afford to drop tomorrow.
“We were pretty flat. Couple people feeling sick with the flu and a couple of injuries holding us back. For everyone else when their number was called, they weren’t ready.”
LSU trailed 20-10 after one quarter but managed to get the margin down to 28-25 in the second quarter on a pair of free throws by Tiara Young. The Tigers were still within seven on a basket by young until they were hit with technical fouls on the bench and forward Faustine Aifuwa with 1:36 left in the third quarter.
Georgia guard Gabby Connally sank all four free throws plus four more and a 3-point shot for an 11-0 run to push the Bulldogs’ lead to 55-47. LSU could never get the lead back into single digits.
LSU coach Nikki Fargas said leading scorer Khayla Pointer, who came in averaging 32.7 minutes played, was “banged up” and fellow starting guard Jailin Cherry was hampered by the flu. But she said overall the team didn’t play with consistent energy.
“This team has got to find its way,” Fargas said. “We’ve got to play with the same level of intensity for 40 minutes and get back to being a better defensive and rebounding team. In the last couple of games we’ve been outrebounded. In games we’ve won we outrebounded our opponents.”
Awa Trasi had 13 points for LSU, Aifuwa 12 and Richard-Harris 10, but Pointer was held to seven points on 3 of 9 shooting, and Cherry had four. LSU committed 19 turnovers, five by Pointer, who sat out the third quarter. She had six assists but only one in the second half.
“We’re glad we had some minutes from them,” Fargas said. “It wasn’t their best game but they have some basketball left in them. We’ve got to get our team back healthy.”
Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 24 points and nine rebounds while Connally had 23.
Mitchell gets final start
Prior to the game, Georgia agreed to an arrangement to allow Mitchell, a fifth-year senior, to get a final start on senior day. Mitchell is out for the season with a knee injury suffered Feb. 2 against Texas A&M.
Georgia allowed LSU’s Aifuwa to tip the ball to Jaelyn Richard-Harris, who handed it to Mitchell, dressed out and wearing a brace on her left knee. Mitchell held the ball for a 10-second violation after which Pointer replaced Mitchell, who is set to undergo surgery this week.
LSU’s other three senior players — Jaelyn Richard-Harris, Mercedes Brooks and LaToya Ashman — also started. Brooks and Ashman subbed out at 7:48 with LSU down 8-2.