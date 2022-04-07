The LSU men's basketball program and new head coach Matt McMahon have finalized their staff, the program announced Thursday afternoon.
McMahon had already filled four assistant jobs, having hired coaches Tim Kaine, Cody Toppert, Casey Long and Ronnie Hamilton. Thursday’s announcement rounded out the five remaining spots.
Three more coaches will follow McMahon from Murray State to Baton Rouge. Ronrico White will be LSU’s director of player development; Mike Chapman will assume duties as video coordinator; and Brian Puckett will take over strength and conditioning.
Jeff Moore, who spent 16 seasons as an assistant coach for Northwestern State, was named director of recruiting. Tasmin Mitchell will be the lone holdover from Will Wade’s staff; he will stay with the program as a special assistant to the head coach.
“I am absolutely thrilled with the announcement of our assistant coaches,” McMahon said in a statement. ”Casey Long, Ronnie Hamilton and Cody Toppert are well-rounded and experienced coaches with proven track records of successfully impacting winning. They are excellent on-court teachers, outstanding recruiters with relentless work ethics, and they do an incredible job in player development.”
White played his collegiate ball at Chattanooga and was an assistant at Gardner-Webb when the Bulldogs appeared in the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history in 2019. McMahon then hired White to be his director of player development and soon promoted him to assistant coach.
Chapman arrived at Murray State a year before White did. He spent four seasons as McMahon’s video coordinator after working on Florida’s video staff while he was an undergraduate student in Gainesville.
Puckett served as strength coach for Murray State’s basketball, golf and tennis programs. Before he worked with McMahon, he worked for Georgia Southern’s football team.
Moore will draw on his Louisiana ties to help McMahon learn the state’s recruiting scene. Before working in Natchitoches, he spent five years at the junior college level, serving as head coach and athletic director at John Wood (Illinois) Community College.
Mitchell is LSU’s third all-time leading scorer, 1,989 points behind Pete Maravich and Rudy Macklin, and his 950 career rebounds rank sixth in LSU history. This will be his sixth season on LSU’s staff.
“In completing our staff, I wanted to add talented, high energy people with a variety of different coaching backgrounds,” McMahon said. “This outstanding group of coaches is committed to building the foundation and establishing the LSU Basketball culture as we move the program forward.”