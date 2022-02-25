LSU softball coach Beth Torina is used to cold, overcast February nights in Tiger Park.
But she’s not accustomed to being barely above .500 through her first 11 games of a season, needing wins over ranked, non-conference opponents to get her team back on track.
Stephen F. Austin, Purdue and Drake are in Baton Rouge for the Purple & Gold Classic. Through the weekend, LSU will play six games, ample opportunities to correct course and start a climb in the rankings.
Friday afternoon presented the first of those chances. The Tigers were on upset alert after the first inning, but they climbed out of that early hole to defeat SFA 10-4 behind standout performances by two of their best players, pitcher Ali Kilponen and shortop Taylor Pleasants.
Shelbi Sunseri started in the circle and quickly found herself in trouble.
The Ladyjacks’ leadoff hitter singled into left field, and their second batter knocked a base hit into right center. The SFA cleanup hitter then blasted a home run, bringing the two baserunners across the plate.
After Sunseri allowed four more hits, LSU chose to burn Kilponen, bringing her in, in relief. She allowed zero runs and only two hits, picking up a win that brought her season record to 5-1.
Torina said Tuesday that she and her staff are trying to solidify their pitching rotation. Ideally, she said, the Tigers will have three starters and one reliable reliever. So far, Torina has trotted out five arms: the veterans Sunseri, Kilponen and Shelby Wickersham plus the younger Taylor Edwards and Raelin Chaffin.
Finding a solid starter outside of the three veterans will be key. Ideally, LSU will want to bring in relief one of the three vets. Through the first two weekends, Edwards and Chaffin appeared in only four games combined and pitched only seven innings. Chaffin started one game and relieved in another, notching a 4.94 ERA.
The unquestioned best pitcher, so far, has been Kilponen, however.
Against SFA, she loaded the bases twice in her first two innings, but each time walked to the dugout without allowing a run. The first, down 3-1 in the count, the junior fielded a dribbler to the circle and tossed to catcher Morgan Cummins, who fired to first and completed the double play.
In the bottom of the fourth, Morgan Cummins and Baylea Brandon smacked doubles, and McKenzie Redoutey reached second on an error. The three plays brought in three runs for the Tigers.
Star shortstop Taylor Pleasants then capitalized with a solo home run that gave the Tigers the lead for the first time of the evening. It was her second hit of the day. Pleasants also bounced a hit off the right center wall and slid safely into third base for a triple.
In the bottom of the sixth, four straight walks brought in three runs for LSU. An infield single by Presleigh Pilon added two more across the plate, bringing the Tigers lead to 10-4.
On Saturday, LSU will face Purdue at 3 p.m. and Drake at 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, the Tigers will have a rematch with Purdue at 11:30 a.m. and a grudge match with SFA right after. All games can be streamed on SEC Network+.