After suffering its worst loss since 2007, LSU continues its weekend series against Oral Roberts. Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 100.7 FM (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball. Oral Roberts is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 8-2. Oral Roberts is 3-6.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Landon Marceaux (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 11.0 IP, 0 BB, 14 SO); ORU – So. RH Isaac Coffey (1-0, 1.54 ERA, 11.2 IP, 1 BB, 16 SO)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU suffered some blowout losses before, and now the Tigers will have to respond after their worst defeat since coach Paul Mainieri's first season at LSU in 2007. That year, LSU lost four of its next five games to end the year. This time, LSU has another 46 games left in the regular season. The Tigers have to quickly put the 22-7 loss Friday afternoon behind them and not let one loss create another one.

