LSU starting pitcher Jaden Hill (0) pitches against Mississippi State, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

As LSU continues its series this weekend against Tennessee, scroll below for key information, live updates and more from Game 2.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: According to Collegiate Baseball, LSU is ranked No. 14 and Tennessee is No. 27.

RECORDS: LSU is 16-6, 1-3 Southeastern Conference. Tennessee is 19-4, 3-1.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP Jaden Hill (2-2, 5.18 ERA, 24.1 IP, 6 BB, 17 SO); UT – Sr. LHP Will Heflin (2-1, 4.22 ERA, 21.1 IP, 4 BB, 24 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Coach Paul Mainieri has two positions where he still has to make daily decisions about the starter: second base and catcher. In Friday's game, he picked sophomore Collier Cranford, a defensive option, at second base, and sophomore Hayden Travinski, an offensive option, at catcher. That pushed sophomore infielder Zach Arnold and sophomore catcher Alex Milazzo, both starters at the beginning of the season, to the bench. How will Mainieri handle those positions the rest of the series?

