When LSU released its depth chart for the Texas Bowl, it became apparent how many players a team depleted by injuries, opt outs and transfers will have Tuesday night against Kansas State.

There were 44 scholarship players listed on the depth chart, which included the first and second string at every spot. Certain positions — such as cornerback, linebacker and running back — appeared particularly thin.

“I could tell by looking around our team meeting room we're a little thin,” senior center Liam Shanahan said, “but we're all we got and we're all we need.”

While LSU clearly had a smaller roster because of attrition and injuries over the second half of the year, exactly who would be available for the bowl game was unclear. The Tigers have closed practices since the end of the regular season.

Some players transferred, including starting quarterback Max Johnson, and three starters — linebacker Damone Clark, running back Tyrion Davis-Price and defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. — announced they opted out to train for the NFL draft.

But there were others missing from the depth chart released Sunday.

The most notable absent players were sophomore cornerback Dwight McGlothern, senior safety Cameron Lewis, fifth-year defensive tackle Glen Logan, junior cornerback Cordale Flott, backup offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger, senior linebacker Micah Baskerville and freshman running back Armoni Goodwin.

Though he didn’t specify, interim coach Brad Davis said the absences stemmed from COVID-19 protocols, opt-outs, injuries and disciplinary reasons. LSU has other players available who were not listed on the depth chart, but it highlighted the team’s personnel issue.

“For whatever the reasons may be, we have a limited roster, but there's no excuses,” Davis said. “We're going to win this game.”

The offense remained mostly intact, with the entire starting offensive line and every key wide receiver still on the depth chart. None of the tight ends have left, either. However, the Tigers only have two scholarship running backs in freshman Corey Kiner and sophomore Josh Williams.

LSU is also thin past the starters on the offensive line. Backups Xavier Hill, Marcus Dumervil and Charles Turner weren’t listed. With so many players unavailable, sophomore Marlon Martinez was named a backup at four spots.

Quarterback also continued to be a question mark. LSU hasn’t disclosed who will play, but freshman Garrett Nussmeier was listed as the starter with freshman walk-on Tavion Faulk as his backup.

Davis said the NCAA delivered its ruling on the waiver for Nussmeier to play without burning his redshirt, but he did not share the decision.

Though the defensive line still has many of its typical contributors, from freshman Maason Smith to sophomore BJ Ojulari, LSU won’t have a number of starters on defense, especially at linebacker and cornerback.

Without Clark or Baskerville, LSU listed sophomore Mike Jones Jr., who came on strong the final month of the season, and freshman Greg Penn III as the starting linebackers. Their backups are walk-ons Hunter Faust and Aaron Benfield.

“I don't look at is as challenges,” Jones said. “I look at it as opportunities for guys to step up and people to do things that maybe they might not have had the chance to do before.”

The missing players hit the secondary hard, leaving only former Nicholls transfer Darren Evans, former walk-on Lloyd Cole and freshman Damarius McGhee at cornerback.

Former Nicholls transfer Pig Cage moved from the bottom of the depth chart at nickel safety to a starting role, and fifth-year safety Todd Harris will start again at safety. Junior Jay Ward is the only defensive back left who typically starts.

The starting specialists, kicker Cade York, punter Avery Atkins and long snapper Quentin Skinner, were still listed on the depth chart.

With so many players thrust onto the field who haven’t contributed this year, Davis said the coaches needed to quickly learn what they do best and develop a plan that highlights their skill sets. He expressed confidence that LSU could still win even though so many players who helped reach this game won’t play in it.

“Our expectation is to go out there and win,” Davis said. “And we're going to do it.”

Depth Chart

Asterisk denotes walk-on.

Quarterback

Garret Nussmeier, Fr.

Tavion Faulk, Fr.*

Running back

Corey Kiner, Fr.

Josh Williams, So.

Corren Norman, So.*

Wide receivers

Brian Thomas, Fr.; Malik Nabers, Fr.; Jaray Jenkins, Jr.

Devonta Lee, Jr.; Jontre Kirklin, Sr.; Chris Hilton, Fr.

Alex Adams, So.

Tight end

Jack Bech, Fr.

Jack Mashburn, So.

Kole Taylor, So.

Left tackle

Cameron Wire, Jr.

Marlon Martinez, So.

Kimo Makane'ole, Fr.

Left guard

Ed Ingram, Sr.

Marlon Martinez, So.

Kimo Makane'ole, Fr.

Center

Liam Shanahan, Sr.

Spencer Payne, R-Fr. OR Marlon Martinez, So.

Right guard

Chasen Hines, Sr.

Kardell Thomas, So.

Right tackle

Austin Deculus, Gr.

Marlon Martinez, So.

Kimo Makane'ole, Fr.

Defensive end (left)

Soni Fonua, Sr.

Desmond Little, So.

Saivion Jones, Fr. OR Phillip Webb, R-Fr.

Defensive tackle

Maason Smith, Fr. and Jaquelin Roy, So.

Jacobian Guillory, R-Fr.

Bryce Langston, Fr.

Defensive end (right)

BJ Ojulari, So.

Saivion Jones, Fr. OR Phillip Webb, R-Fr.

Linebacker

Mike Jones, So. and Greg Penn III, Fr.

Hunter Faust, Jr.* and Aaron Benfield, So.*

Cornerback

Darren Evans, Sr. and Damarius McGhee, Fr.

Lloyd Cole, Sr.

Nickel safety

Pig Cage, Fr.

Sage Ryan, Fr.

Free safety

Jay Ward, Jr.

Jordan Toles, So.

Derrick Davis, Fr.

Strong safety

Todd Harris, Gr.

Matthew Langlois, Fr.

Place kicker

Cade York, Jr.

Preston Stafford, Jr.*

Punter

Avery Atkins, Sr.

Peyton Todd, Fr.

Long snapper

Quentin Skinner, So.

Max Peterson, R-Fr.*