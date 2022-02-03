After a successful weekend at the Razorback Invitational, the LSU track and field program will split up for a pair of meets Friday and Saturday.
Jumpers, throwers, and distance runners will compete Friday in the Bayou Bengal at the Carl Maddox Field House with the sprinters and hurdlers participating Friday and Saturday in the New Mexico Collegiate Classic in Albuquerque.
Among the 35 athletes competing in the Bayou Bengal are All-Americans Lisa Gunnarsson and Sean Dixon-Bodie, who will make their season's debut in the pole vault and triple jump, respectively.
Southern, New Orleans, Tulane, Southeastern and Xavier are among the teams in the meet, which begins at 9:30 a.m. with field events. Track events begin at 1 p.m.
Fourteen LSU athletes will line up in the New Mexico meet.