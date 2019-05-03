Zack Hess walked behind the mound at Alex Box Stadium, rolled up his sleeves and grabbed a handful of dirt.
It was the eighth inning on Friday night, and Hess stared down Ole Miss catcher Cooper Johnson. The No. 17 Rebels had loaded the bases with two outs. Coach Paul Mainieri left his starter-turned-reliever in the game.
With two strikes, Hess threw a pitch past Cooper’s outstretched bat. Hess roared as he walked off the mound, staring at home plate. Mainieri lunged and punched his fist into the air.
Pitching in relief for the second time this season, Hess held onto No. 13 LSU’s lead over his four innings. The Tigers won 8-3 on Friday night. They hit back-to-back home runs to stretch their lead.
Behind Hess and starter Ma’Khail Hilliard, the Tigers (30-16, 14-8) remained tied for second in the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division. Ole Miss dropped to 30-17, 13-9.
Earlier in the week, Mainieri took Hess out of his role as the Friday night starter. Hess moved to the bullpen, eager to change after he realized his style of pitching didn’t fit in the starting rotation.
Without Cole Henry (elbow soreness), Hilliard made his second weekend start.
Hilliard gave up four hits to the first seven batters he faced, but he only allowed one run. He then retired nine straight batters.
After LSU took a 3-1 lead, Hilliard allowed two singles to begin the fith inning. With runners on the corners, Hess trotted out of the bullpen.
Hess induced a ground ball with his first pitch — a run scored — then struck out the next batter for the final out of the inning. Hess gave up a solo home run. He pitched as well as he has all season until the eighth inning.
As LSU led 4-3, Ole Miss put two runners in scoring position with one out. Hess record the second out. Then Mainieri walked to the mound. Devin Fontenot and Matthew Beck warmed up in the bullpen.
After talking with Hess, Mainieri left the junior pitcher in the game. Hess hit the next batter on the foot. Ole Miss loaded the bases. But, in a 2-2 count, Hess struck out Johnson. Alex Box Stadium seemed to erupt.
LSU padded its lead. After freshman Gavin Dugas hit a sacrifice fly, Daniel Cabrera and Drew Bianco, the son of Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, hit back-to-back home runs.
Bianco flipped his bat and stared at the ball as it exited the stadium, the final dagger in a pivotal win.