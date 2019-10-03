BR.lsupractice.080419 HS 325.JPG
LSU safety Kenan Jones (21) participates in a drill during practice Saturday, August 3, 2019, at LSU's outdoor practice facility in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU sophomore defensive back Kenan Jones has announced he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3, 207-pound safety has played in two games this season for the Tigers, although he had yet to record a tackle.

"I have officially entered my name into the NCAA transfer portal," Jones posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon. "I want to thank Louisiana State University, and most importantly my teammates for allowing me to be part of such a program. My recruitment is now officially open!"

Jones was not at practice on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Jones, a Berwick High graduate, was a former four-star athlete, and he was formerly the nation's No. 55-ranked wide receiver, per 247Sports, before switching to defense while at LSU.

LSU next hosts Utah State on Saturday at 11 a.m.

