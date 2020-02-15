TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The LSU basketball team made one of the biggest escapes in program history last January when the Tigers pulled out a road win at Missouri after trailing by 14 points with two-plus minutes remaining.
No. 25 LSU almost topped that Saturday afternoon when it fell behind by as many as 18 points in the second half before Alabama held on for an 88-82 Southeastern Conference victory before an energized crowd in Coleman Coliseum.
A determined and gutsy effort helped LSU trim the deficit to a single point with 1:33 left at 79-78 on a 3-point field goal by Skylar Mays before Alabama regrouped to close the game with a 9-4 run for the victory.
The Tigers, however, dug themselves too big of a hole in the final four minutes of the first half and first six minutes of the second half as the Crimson Tide took control of the game.
Alabama (14-11, 6-6 SEC) outscored LSU 15-4 to close the first half and then started the second half on a 19-12 run, threatening to run the Tigers out of the arena.
But LSU (18-7, 9-3 SEC) couldn’t make it all the way back this time and the Tigers ran out of time after making a strong run that got them back in the game.
More to come …