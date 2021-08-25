The LSU football team will play one of the premiere season-opening college football games of the 2024 season, and it will be against a traditional Pac-12 power in Sin City, a source has confirmed to The Advocate.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger was the first to report the news in a Wednesday tweet that LSU and USC are set to play the 2024 season opener at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LSU and USC have met twice on the football field with the two teams each holding a win in the series.

The Tigers won the last time the two teams met, 23-3, in 1984 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. LSU lost 17-12 at USC in 1979

LSU will open its 2021 campaign in Los Angeles with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 4.