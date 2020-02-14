LSU righthander Ali Kilponen got a chance to stretch her arm out in LSU’s second weekend of play, and the results were even better than last time.
Kilponen tossed a three-hit shutout, and sophomores Morgan Cummins and Taylor Tidwell hit their first career homers in a 4-0 victory against Samford in the LSU Invitational on Friday at Tiger Park.
Last weekend, Kilponen pitched five innings, netting two saves and a victory in three appearances. This time she went seven innings with six strikeouts and one walk for her third career shutout.
“Ali did a great job,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “She continued to control their offense, control the strike zone. She threw hard and had command, moving the ball around the zone.”
Kilponen was a little more critical of her effort. For the season she has 12 scoreless innings with 14 strikeouts and one walk. Samford (3-3) had only one batter reach second base, Timberlyn Sherbutt on a double to left-center field in the fifth inning.
“I felt OK,” Kilponen said. “I don’t think it was my best work, but I’m going to watch film and work on what I need. I wasn’t as consistent as I should have been. I felt prepared. Velocity was good. I need to put my pitches in better spots.”
Torina was also pleased that her team got the early lead and then added to it. The bottom third of the LSU batting order — Cummins, Tidwell and Ciara Briggs — produced six of the Tigers’ 10 hits. Briggs went 3 for 3.
“We scored first and went a little quiet, but I like that we continued to score and had that answer late. That was a difference-maker,” Torina said. “They (bottom third) did a good job. It’s nice seeing Morgan and Tid swing that way. Ciara continues to battle for us having some really good at bats.”
LSU (6-0) put up two runs in the third when Tidwell and Briggs singled and Tidwell came home on double by Aliyah Andrews. Briggs then scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Savannah Stewart. LSU had a bases-loaded threat in the fourth but could not push a run across against Samford starter Taylor Decelles.
Cummins hit her home run to right-center field, and Tidwell followed with hers down the right-field line.
“It was cool to be a part of that team moment,” Cummins said. “It put us in a better spot when we got into the seventh inning. We’re (with Tidwell) pretty good friends. It was cool for that to happen.”
No. 7 LSU skips town to play the second game of the Invitational at in-state rival No. 13 UL (5-1). The Cajuns beat North Dakota 9-1 on Friday.
“We have a challenge for sure,” Torina said. “They are a great team, great program. It’s tough to play them at their place, but it will be fun for the state of Louisiana.”