Compensation and contract changes for LSU assistant football coaches Mickey Joseph and Tommy Moffitt are on the official agenda for Friday's LSU Board of Supervisors meeting, according to the board's released agenda.

Joseph, 51, joined LSU's coaching staff as a wide receivers coach in 2017, signing a two-year, $235,000 per year contract that was set to expire March 31, 2019.

Since that date had expired, Joseph's contract was due to be automatically renewed for an additional year unless it was terminated.

Joseph's proposed contract amendment would give him a 33 percent raise that would bump him to an annual salary of $310,000 per year through March 31, 2021, and it would include supplemental bonus payments of up to $75,000.

- SEC title game appearance: $10,000

- SEC champions: $15,000

And the highest of the following:

- Bowl game appearance: $10,000

- College Football Playoff bowl appearance: $25,000

- CFP semifinal appearance: $35,000

- CFP national championship appearance: $45,000

- CFP national champion: $60,000

Moffitt is entering his 20th season as LSU's strength and conditioning coach, and his contract, which expires March 31, 2020, is due to move up from $415,000 to $430,000 per year for this upcoming season.

That compensation change requires board approval.

Joseph and Moffitt would be the third and fourth LSU football coaches to receive compensation changes this offseason.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron received a two-year contract extension and raise to $4 million per year.

Safeties coach Bill Busch received a $50,000 raise and a one-year extension to his contract.

The LSU Board of Supervisors will meet Friday at 10 a.m.