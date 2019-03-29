WHO: LSU at Mississippi State
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Dudy Noble Field, Starkville, Miss.
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 12 by Collegiate Baseball. Mississippi State is ranked No. 4.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP Eric Walker (1-1, 6.04 ERA, 22.1 IP, 7 BB, 17 SO); MSU – TBA
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Freshman CJ Willis earned his first start of the season during Friday's game after hitting a two-out RBI double during the first game of the series. Coach Paul Mainieri hoped Willis would provide a spark to LSU's inconsistent offense. Starting Willis sent Cade Beloso to the bench, but Mainieri said he didn't want to "give up on Beloso."