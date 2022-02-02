Westgate High School tight end Danny Lewis was a prospect who picked up steam late during the recruiting process, and he ended up picking Alabama over LSU on Wednesday.
Lewis choosing Alabama was the second second setback of the day for LSU on Wednesday with Lake Charles running back Trevonte Citizen committing to Miami over the Tigers.
Lewis, a star from New Iberia, Louisiana, was previously committed to Cincinnati, but dropped that pledge when LSU offered back on Jan. 12.
A week later, Alabama followed through with an offer of its own.
Lewis has ideal size for a tight end at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds. He's a player that's proven solid at multiple positions during his high school career, including H-back and receiver and received some time on defense.
A glimpse at his film shows why Lewis became a hot prospect late in the process. He has good athleticism at his height, and his long arms allow well to soar well above defenders to pull in passes.
It was believed that LSU would be helped out by the fact that offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock was recruitting Lewis to Cincinnati before he got the job on Brian Kelly's staff at LSU, but that didn't play out.