Junior catcher and designated hitter Saul Garza did not play in the final two games of LSU's weekend series against UMass Lowell because he strained a muscle in his back, coach Paul Mainieri said.

LSU doesn't know when Garza will return. Mainieri doubted he will play on Wednesday against South Alabama.

Next weekend, No. 22 LSU begins the Southeastern Conference schedule against No. 8 Ole Miss.

Two-sport LSU athlete Maurice Hampton Jr. will be 'out for quite a while' with stress reaction Freshman outfielder and safety Maurice Hampton Jr. will be "out for quite awhile" with a stress reaction in his back, coach Paul Mainieri said Sunday afternoon.

"We don't know when he's going to be ready," Mainieri said. "We're keeping our fingers crossed for the weekend, but we just don't know at this particular time."

Garza entered the season as LSU's primary catcher before he was replaced by freshman Alex Milazzo. Garza had become LSU's designated hitter, batting .221 with three home runs and a team-high 12 RBIs.

Garza strained the muscle when he swung on Friday night.