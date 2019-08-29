THE HEISMAN RACE
TUA TAGOVAILOA
ALABAMA JUNIOR QB
HIS CASE: The preseason betting favorite narrowly over Trevor Lawrence, Tagovailoa spent most of 2018 as the Heisman frontrunner before his candidacy crashed in the SEC Championship Game. Voters will be quick to shift to Lawrence if Tua doesn’t measure up.
THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Duke in Atlanta (2:30 p.m., ABC)
TREVOR LAWRENCE
CLEMSON SOPHOMORE QB
HIS CASE: Urban Meyer gushed last week that Lawrence was college football’s best quarterback ever. Meyer walked that back, but voters will remember how Lawrence riddled Alabama in January’s CFP Championship Game. He will be expected to be even better in 2019.
THIS WEEK: Thursday vs. Georgia Tech (7 p.m., ACC Network)
JUSTIN FIELDS
OHIO STATE SOPHOMORE QB
HIS CASE: A major player in the quarterback transfer merry-go-round, Fields left Georgia to take over at Ohio State for Dwayne Haskins, who prompted Joe Burrow to transfer to LSU. Fields opens with better Heisman odds than the guy who beat him out, Georgia’s Jake Fromm.
THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. FAU (11 a.m., Fox)
ON THE RADAR: Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts, Sr.; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, Jr.; Georgia QB Jake Fromm, Jr.