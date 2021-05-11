There was talk of a rally possum sequel heading into this crucial week for the LSU baseball team.
As it turned out Tuesday night, the rally possum could have stayed warm and dry with Tre’ and Zarnie on the case.
Freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan went a blistering 4-for-5 with two RBIs and Zach Arnold (Zarnie to his friends and teammates) came off the bench to go 3-for-4 with four RBIs at shortstop as the Tigers got a big midweek win over No. 20-ranked Louisiana Tech 16-8 in a weather-shortened game at Alex Box Stadium.
The game was called in the bottom of the seventh inning as several bolts of lighting flashed in the sky around the ballpark.
Impressive as that was, the lightning was matched by LSU’s hitting. The Tigers climbed out of an early 4-0 deficit with a 17-hit attack keyed by Morgan, Arnold and two other reserve players: catcher Braden Doughty and center fielder Mitchell Sanford.
“I want our other players to know they can be used at any moment,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said.
The Tigers improved to 12-0 in midweek games and 30-18 overall going into their final Southeastern Conference home series this weekend against Alabama. The Bulldogs dropped to 33-13.
It was a crucial Quadrant 1 win for LSU, the Tigers’ eighth. With what is currently a 9-15 SEC record, LSU likely needs a strong RPI number to make the NCAA tournament.
This win was a start. The Tigers entered the night with a No. 22 RPI and bumped up one spot to 21 according to WarrenNolan.com.
“If you’ve watched my teams through the years I’ve always taken pride in the fact that we play our best baseball as the year goes on and get hot going into the postseason,” Mainieri said.
“We’ve got seven (regular season) games remaining. This was a good win for us tonight against an outstanding ballclub, one of the best hitting teams in the country. We’re getting ready to play Alabama and we want to keep the momentum going.”
Morgan raised his season batting average from a team-leading .363 entering the night to .375. He also snared a line drive off the bat of Tech right fielder Philip Matulia in the seventh inning, one of a long string of great defensive plays this season by the former Brother Martin standout.
Morgan said his confidence is riding pretty high these days, especially at the plate.
“It (the ball) is kind of looking line a beach ball right now,” he said.
Arnold was the game’s surprising star. Replacing starter Jordan Thompson at shortstop after the latter committed an error in the second inning — Mainieri said Thompson was feeling ill — Arnold responded with a pair of doubles in his first two at bats and was the Tigers’ top RBI man. Doughty, LSU's bullpen catcher, just missed a home run and hit a two-run triple in the seventh. He was at third when the game was halted.
Freshman Michael Fowler, the fourth of six LSU pitchers, got the win in his first career decision. Landon Tomkins (2-2) took the loss for Tech in relief.
The Tigers continue their homestand this weekend against Alabama. Games are set for 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.