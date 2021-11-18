LINCOLN RILEY, Oklahoma
Iowa State (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1)
11 a.m. Saturday, Fox
Riley didn't say this week he's interested in the LSU job, but he didn't say no, either. As for Oklahoma's nation-leading 17-game win streak, it was snapped last week with a 27-14 loss at Baylor. The Sooners have won six straight Big 12 titles, but that streak would be in serious jeopardy with a loss to Iowa State. Oklahoma still could reach the College Football Playoff, but the Sooners need a solid win over a talented Iowa State squad to maintain their slim hopes.
MATT CAMPBELL, Iowa State
Iowa State can brighten a disappointing season with a win. The Cyclones opened the season in the preseason top 10 but has stumbled recently in losses to West Virginia and Texas Tech. But Iowa State still has quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Breece Hall. Purdy ranks fourth nationally in completion percentage (73.4%). Hall ranks sixth nationally in rushing yards per game (117.2) and is second nationally in both scoring (108 points) and total touchdowns (18). Campbell is 41-32 in his sixth season at Iowa State, having taken the Cyclones to the Fiesta Bowl last season.
JIMBO FISHER, Texas A&M
Prairie View (7-2) at Texas A&M (7-3)
11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN+
Though the chances are never at 0% until LSU agrees to terms with another coach, Fisher did his best this week to shoot down speculation he might rejoin Scott Woodward at LSU, saying (among other things): "I ain't going nowhere and don't want to be nowhere else. I love being right here. Is that clear enough?" As for his current team, the Aggies will look to rebound from last week’s loss at Ole Miss that snapped a four-game winning streak when they take a break from SEC play with a game against FCS school Prairie View. The Panthers are coming off a loss to Alcorn State last week that ended a five-game winning streak.
MARIO CRISTOBAL, Oregon
Oregon (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) at Utah (7-3, 6-1)
6:30 p.m., ABC
Cristobal and Oregon own the most impressive win of the season, when the Ducks controlled the line of scrimmage in a 35-28 win at Ohio State on Sept. 11. No. 24 Utah and Oregon are both in the driver’s seat to wrap up Pac-12 division titles. The Utes and Ducks are also on course to meet again Dec. 3 in the Pac-12 championship game. The stakes are particularly high for the Ducks. They’re currently third in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings in their fourth full season under Cristobal.
DAVE ARANDA, Baylor
Baylor (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) at Kansas State (7-3, 4-3)
4:30 p.m. Saturday, FS1
The Bears, in their second season under Aranda, gave themselves a chance to reach the Big 12 title game with last week's upset win over Oklahoma. Now they need to beat Kansas State to keep those hopes alive. The Wildcats have won four straight since a three-game losing streak to reach bowl eligibility, and now they want to improve their positioning over the final two games. The former LSU coordinator has another stout defense, one that has allowed an average of 19.9 points per game.
BILLY NAPIER, Ragin' Cajuns
UL (9-1) at Liberty (7-3)
3 p.m., ESPNU
In four years under Napier, the Ragin' Cajuns are 37-12 overall and a stellar 26-5 in Sun Belt Conference play, and they have already clinched home-field advantage for the Sun Belt title game in two weeks. They are looking to solidify their spot in the Top 25, reach the 10-win mark for the third straight year and win their fifth in a row on the road. But the Flames, led by a projected first-round NFL draft pick in quarterback Malik Willis, can enhance their standing as an up-and-coming program with a victory.