Ed Orgeron said Wednesday morning that the LSU offensive line is "about as healthy as we've been," and the personnel reflected that during Wednesday's portion of open practice.

Every offensive lineman on the depth chart was present, except for injured left guard Garrett Brumfield, who Orgeron said he expects to return in a couple of weeks.

True freshman Chasen Hines took most of the snaps at first team left guard, while sophomore Donavaughn Campbell, who started in Saturday's 45-16 win over Ole Miss, took most of the snaps with the second team.

Orgeron said he could see both playing at left guard at Florida on Saturday.

True freshman Cole Smith took snaps at first team center, although starter Lloyd Cushenberry was dressed out and watched. Orgeron said he expects Cushenberry will play Saturday.

Second team left tackle Badara Traore, who had missed practice on Tuesday, was wearing a gold noncontact jersey.

Starting inside linebacker Jacob Phillips returned to practice Wednesday, wearing a gold noncontact jersey after missing practice on Monday and Tuesday.

Other major notes from Wednesday's open practice:

- Second team tight end Thaddeus Moss and third team tight end Jacory Washington were both not seen, nor was first team fullback Tory Carter.

- Starting defensive end Glen Logan returned to practice after missing Tuesday's. Starting cornerback Greedy Williams and second team linebacker Patrick Queen were wearing gold noncontact jerseys.

- Third team free safety Eric Monroe was missing for the second consecutive practice.