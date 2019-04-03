After a strong performance at the Texas Relays last weekend, the LSU track and field program reaped more rewards from the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday.

Junior Tonea Marshall was chosen as the women's co-runner of the week and freshman Sha'Carri Richardson was named the women's freshman of the week after they starred in their home state of Texas.

Marshall and Richardson, who went on to win their individual events, ran the first and fourth legs on the 4x100-meter relay as the fourth-ranked Lady Tigers won the title in a time of 43.58 seconds.

Marshall, who is from Arlington, won the 100-meter hurdles with a wind-legal time of 12.96 seconds. Her time is the fastest posted in the world so far this young season.

After anchoring the relay win, Richardson, a Dallas native, won the open 100 with a wind-aided time of 10.91 seconds.

Her time, which was aided by a 4.3 meters per second tailwind, was the fastest in NCAA history by a freshman under all conditions and third-fastest by a U20 athlete in all conditions.

It was also the eighth-fastest time under all conditions by a collegian overall.

In addition to Marshall's NCAA-leading time in the hurdles, the LSU men also have the fastest time in the 4x100 relay 38.41) and JuVaughn Harrison is the early national leader in the high jump (7-3¼).

LSU's fourth-ranked women's team and sixth-ranked men's team will host the first of three home meets in the next four weeks Saturday with the Battle on the Bayou.

The meet begins at 9:30 a.m. in the field with the 10,000 meters set for 10 a.m. The remainder of the running events begin at noon.