The majority of LSU's secondary, including starting cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Eli Ricks, weren't present during the open portion of LSU's fifth preseason practice Tuesday afternoon, contributing to a large number of absences.

The Tigers had 19 players missing during the viewing period, including wide receiver Koy Moore, running back Tyrion Davis-Price, defensive back Sage Ryan, right guard Chasen Hines and defensive tackle Glen Logan.

LSU had closed practice Monday as it moved inside because of inclement weather — part of its coronavirus protocols — making it unclear who was absent on consecutive days. However, players sometimes miss the open period and later practice.

Stingley also hadn't appeared during the viewing period two days earlier, though that was to take a final exam, according to a source. Without him, Ricks and others, LSU went through the 15-minute period with 13 defensive backs. The Tigers have 21 listed on the roster.

One player absent for a known reason was Davis-Price, who coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday morning on WNXX-FM, 104.5 has "a regular camp injury" and will miss a "little bit" of time.

Without Hines, sophomore Anthony Bradford practiced with the first-team offensive line, possibly revealing the current pecking order as LSU searches for reliable backups along the offensive line.

On that note, freshman Kimo Makane'ole, sophomore Charles Turner, redshirt freshman Xavier Hill and sophomore Marlon Martinez appeared to run with the second-team offensive line Tuesday. Freshman tackle Garrett Dellinger, a heralded recruit who Orgeron has already recognized this preseason, wasn't present.

While the absences defined the open period Tuesday, three players who had worn gold, noncontact jerseys — freshman safety Derrick Davis Jr., junior wide receiver Devonta Lee and freshman wide receiver Deion Smith — shed them for regular uniforms.

Roll call

Players not seen during the 15-minute open portion of practice:

CB Eli Ricks, So.

DB Dwight McGlothern, So.

WR Koy Moore, So.

RB Tyrion Davis-Price, Jr.

CB Derek Stingley, Jr.

WR Jontre Kirklin, Sr.

DB Matthew Langlois, Fr.

QB Myles Brennan, Sr.

DB Sage Ryan, Fr.

DB Damarius McGhee, Fr.

DB Ralph Walker, Fr.

CB Raydarious Jones, RS-So.

LB Jarell Cherry, Jr.

OG Chasen Hines, Sr.

OT Garrett Dellinger, Fr.

OL Thomas Perry, So.

WR LJ Gilyot, RS-So.

WR Jack Rilling, Fr.

DT Glen Logan, Sr.

Players in gold, non-contact jerseys:

LB Josh White, So.

DE Ali Gaye, Sr.

RB Josh Williams, So.

LB Antoine Sampah, So.

DL Landon Jackson, Fr.

TE Aaron Moffitt, Sr.

LB Desmond Little, So.

OL Charles Turner, So.

TE Jack Bech, Fr.

WR Evan Francioni, Jr.

Staff writers Scott Rabalais and Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report.