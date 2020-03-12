Few expected the nation's top-ranked volleyball team would come from a school more known for its swamps and cypress trees than beaches and palm trees.
That is, except for LSU coach Russell Brock.
Everything that this program is — the new facility in the shadows of Tiger Stadium, the No.1 ranking — was exactly what Brock envisioned.
“I don’t even understand how he had the vision for this or how he knew,” senior Claire Coppola said. “He knew our seventh year of having a program would be our best chance to win a national championship. How would he even know that? Seven years ahead, thinking about this team, he is just something special. That shows on our team.”
While Coppola emphasized Brock’s personal contribution to the program and how important he is to its success, Brock admits a lot of that vision was out of his control.
“Exactly what he told me would happen and preached about is what I felt here,” Coppola said. “I think you could ask the majority of the girls on our team why they came here and they would say Russell.”
The LSU beach volleyball team — in its seventh year of competition — isn’t even an SEC sanctioned sport because LSU and South Carolina are the only schools in the conference with a team. The Tigers are instead part of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association.
But the dedication and investment of people like former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva, volleyball coach Fran Flory and senior woman administrator Miriam Segar gave Brock and the program the boost to get the program where it is today.
“When you get to this point and you look back on how the team has progressed and the players that we have in the program right now, this unbelievable stadium, all of that is humbling to know that so much of where we are was out of our control and yet we are fortunate and blessed enough to end up where we are right now,” Brock said.
Brock and Coppola both point back to the beginning of the program when the Tigers practiced and competed at Mango’s Outdoor Volleyball.
The seniors during Coppola’s freshman season were the first beach volleyball class at LSU. She said players like now-assistant coach Cati Leak and former player Katie Lindelow had a lasting impact on the program seven years later.
“That’s very exciting and points us back to the fact that we need to be grateful,” Brock said. “We need to keep working and be responsible with all of the amazing things that we’ve been given.”
After defeating previous No.1 UCLA twice between Feb. 23-29 and propelling the Tigers to the top ranking in the process, the Tigers showed beach volleyball is no longer just a West Coast sport.
More programs are popping up both in Louisiana — like Tulane, Nicholls State, UL-Monoe and UNO — as well as other schools along the East Coast and in the South like UAB and South Carolina.
And that starts with Brock’s recruiting prowess. Up until the past two or three recruiting classes, Brock admits the coaching staff could not always get the players they wanted. Instead of always getting highly recruited players from California or Florida, the LSU coaches went after players that fit the program.
Brock and his staff have been able to find those players that are willing to invest in the program and put in the work.
“I think part of it is having a really good understanding of what it takes to be at this sport when you can’t necessarily hand pick the very very best from those areas that have a higher concentration of really talented players,” Brock said. “If you don’t know what you’re looking for, then it’s hard to find the athletes that can become maybe what they’re not quite already, but that have a chance to get there.”
It’s easy for West Coast teams to recruit West Coast players. Brock doesn’t need to.
He recruits nationally and LSU’s roster is made up of players from Louisiana, Arizona, the Midwest. He still has players from LSU’s indoor volleyball team spend time on the beach, like senior Toni Rodriguez.
“Russell’s been so amazing at getting studs from everywhere,” Coppola said. “Different styles of play, different families, different personalities. They all come in and mesh well with our team and our culture.”
As LSU continues its quest for a national championship, the coaches and players look back at those early struggles.
Brock said he always believed the Tigers could get to this point. And he’s watching it unfold before his eyes.
“As you built it and added these little pieces and bricks along the way, it’s fallen into the vision and here we sit with a bunch of people who helped prop us up along the way that we’re very grateful for and humbled to be part of that process,” Brock said.