SEC Power Rankings
Rankings through games of Nov. 26
After 13 weeks, we have reached the final weekend of college football's regular season. Time flies when you're having fun, but there's still some to be had even though there won't be a lot of drama to it. Georgia, the top dog in the CFP rankings, and Alabama, which is third, have their showdown in the Southeastern Conference championship game set (in case you're wondering, Georgia is an early four-point favorite). Both play instate rivals on Saturday as Georgia visits Georgia Tech and Alabama is at Auburn for the Iron Bowl. While Georgia and Alabama are prohibitive favorites to finish off the regular season with no damage to their CFP title hopes, anything can happen in these games — especially with both teams being on the road. Of course, two games are already in the books with Ole Miss topping Mississippi State on Thursday night to claim the Egg Bowl and Arkansas finishing out a nice season by taking care of Missouri on Friday. The only other league games on the schedule have LSU hosting Texas A&M and Vanderbilt visiting Tennessee. As always, enjoy.
Sheldon Mickles
1. GEORGIA
RECORD: 11-0, 8-0 SEC
PRV. RANK: 1
THIS WEEK: at Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ABC
LINE: Georgia by 35
STORYLINE: Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have been in an absolute perfect spot since completing their SEC schedule with ease two weeks ago. Two tuneup games out of league play to end the regular-season have them sitting pretty and they will be well-rested heading into the championship game against Alabama next week.
2. ALABAMA
RECORD: 10-1, 6-1 SEC
PRV. RANK: 2
THIS WEEK: at Auburn, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 20½
STORYLINE: While Georgia had two nonconference games to close out the regular season, Alabama was tested by Arkansas last week and this week has to at least be ready for an always-intense Iron Bowl matchup with Auburn. The Crimson Tide knows it can’t overlook a 6-5 team with the SEC title game coming up next.
3. OLE MISS
RECORD: 10-2, 6-2 SEC
PRV. RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: Ole Miss 31, Mississippi State 21 (Thu.)
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: The Rebels capped a strong regular season with a nice win over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving. Even though it won 10 regular-season games for the first time in program history, Ole Miss will look back and think about what might have been had it played better in losses to Alabama and Auburn.
4. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 8-3, 4-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 4
THIS WEEK: at LSU, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Texas A&M by 6½
STORYLINE: Jimbo Fisher had his Aggies on a real roll until they stumbled against Ole Miss a couple of weeks ago, but they can finish the regular season with a flourish. A blowout of Prairie View A&M last week aside, they’d love to beat LSU for the third time in four seasons and perhaps lock up a bid to the Outback or Citrus bowl.
5. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 7-5, 4-4 SEC
PRV. RANK: 6
THIS WEEK: Ole Miss 31, Mississippi State 21 (Thu.)
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: A win over rival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl would have been a wonderful way to finish off a good regular season, but if you’re a fan of the passing game at least State will get another chance to show off Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense and Will Rogers’ very active right arm in a nice bowl game.
6. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 8-3, 5-3 SEC
PRV. RANK: 8
THIS WEEK: at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.Saturday
TV: ESPN2
LINE: Louisville by 3
STORYLINE: The Wildcats have bounced back nicely from a three-game losing streak and a win over instate rival Louisville would be a third consecutive win for Mark Stoops’ team. A 3-3 finish won’t feel as good as a 6-0 start, but a nine-win season is nice.
7. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 8-4, 4-4 SEC
PRV. RANK: 5
THIS WEEK: Arkansas 34, Missouri 17 (Fri.)
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: Like LSU, Arkansas gets a lot of credit for hanging with Alabama in Tuscaloosa for a much longer time than anyone expected last Saturday. The Razorbacks knocked off Texas A&M and gave Ole Miss quite a scare in Oxford. Friday's win over Missouri gets Sam Pittman’s team a nice bowl destination.
8. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 6-5, 3-4 SEC
PRV. RANK: 9
THIS WEEK: vs. Vanderbilt, 2:45 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Tennessee by 31½
STORYLINE: First-year coach Josh Huepel, like Auburn’s Bryan Harsin, had a team that was wildly inconsistent with some early struggles that were mixed in with periods of decent play. The Vols gave Georgia and Ole Miss quite a tussle and beat Kentucky, so it wasn’t all that bad in the grand scheme of things.
9. MISSOURI
RECORD: 6-6, 3-5 SEC
PRV. RANK: 10
THIS WEEK: Arkansas 34, Missouri 17 (Fri.)
TV: NA
LINE: NA
STORYLINE: The Tigers are already bowl-eligible, but they can enhance a somewhat up-and-down season by beating Arkansas. Regardless, give Missouri credit. It could have gone in the tank after getting waxed by Tennessee earlier this month, but the Tigers refused to give in at that point and bounced back.
10. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 6-5, 3-5 SEC
PRV. RANK: 11
THIS WEEK: vs. Clemson, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Clemson by 12½
STORYLINE: The signature win on Shane Beamer’s first season as a head coach came last week when the Gamecocks took down Auburn after trailing 14-0 in the first quarter. That could provide his team with some juice going into a huge matchup with instate rival Clemson. Considering their history; this one may be bigger.
11. AUBURN
RECORD: 6-5, 3-4 SEC
PRV. RANK: 7
THIS WEEK: vs. Alabama, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Alabama by 20½
STORYLINE: It’s very likely that Bryan Harsin didn’t have a 6-6 record on his mind when he took the Auburn job, but that’s what it will be if Alabama wins the Iron Bowl. Too much offensive inconsistency finally caught up to the Tigers down the stretch and wiped out a big win over Ole Miss.
12. LSU
RECORD: 5-6, 2-5 SEC
PRV. RANK: 12
THIS WEEK: vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Texas A&M by 6½
STORYLINE: The Tigers have been playing some of their best football of the season — at least on defense, obviously — which could come in handy if they want to become bowl-eligible with an upset of Texas A&M. In order to do so, however, the offense is going to have to contribute against one of the nation’s top defenses.
13. FLORIDA
RECORD: 5-6, 2-6 SEC
PRV. RANK: 13
THIS WEEK: vs. Florida State, 11 a.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Florida by 3
STORYLINE: Dan Mullen is gone, which seemed like an inevitable ending when the two-touchdown favored Gators lost to LSU in October. Still, Florida can become bowl-eligible with a win Saturday over Florida State — which is almost like a bowl for UF's next coach given the recruiting implications in the talent-rich state.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 2-9, 0-7 SEC
PRV. RANK: 14
THIS WEEK: at Tennessee, 2:45 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Tennessee by 31½
STORYLINE: Another last-place finish is at hand for the Commodores, but at least they were able to win two games this season after going 0-9 a year ago. First-year coach Clark Lea has to believe better times are ahead, but are they really? Clark is a defense-minded coach, but they definitely need some help on offense.
Lines by Caesars Sportsbook