LSU offensive guard Damien Lewis (68), LSU offensive guard Garrett Brumfield (78), LSU tight end Foster Moreau (18) and LSU running back Nick Brossette (4) celebrate in the end zone after Brossette scored in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
ARLINGTON, TEXAS – The chants of “L-S-U” echoed throughout AT&T Stadium midway through the second quarter, raining down on a Tigers team that was in the middle of an eventual 33-17 throttling of No. 8 Miami and answering every question that was raised during preseason camp.
How will Joe Burrow look in Steve Ensminger's new spread offense?
Joe Burrow, the Ohio State transfer at quarterback, completed his first three pass attempts of his LSU career, setting up a 43-yard field goal on the Tigers’ first drive of the game. The junior finished 11 of 24 passing for 140 yards.
Who will replace Derrius Guice?
Senior running back Nick Brossette broke through a midfield hole as wide as the Mississippi River, dashing nearly untouched for a 50-yard touchdown that set No. 25 LSU ahead 10-3 at the end of the first quarter. Brossette finished with a career-high 125 yards on 25 carries and 2 touchdowns.
When asked afterward what he saw on the touchdown run, Brossette quickly replied: "The goal line."
How will Ed Orgeron handle the apparent hot seat?
With aggression — approving two calls to go for it on fourth down during the same second-quarter drive, eventually leading to a 1-yard touchdown run by Brossette to go up 17-3 with 5:21 left in the half.
"When we get fourth and short, we're expecting to go for it," Burrow said. "So, there really wasn't a conversation. Stay on the field and wait for the play."
Ask sophomore middle linebacker Jacob Phillips, who fielded the flopping football that was tipped by junior nose tackle Ed Alexander at the line of scrimmage — the first turnover of the season — and returned it 45 yards for a defensive touchdown.
"We worked real hard this summer during camp," said Phillips, who finished with seven total tackles. "It's great to see all the blessings unfold in front of us."
Suddenly, LSU was blowing out favored Miami with the force of a hurricane — outscoring its opponent 24-0 over the course of 11 minutes in the second quarter.
So comfortable was the Tigers' lead, Burrow took a few knees with 1:30 left in the half to take a 27-3 lead into the locker room.
LSU was midway through a trademark victory in the Orgeron era.
It was the highest ranked opponent the Tigers beat since they knocked off No. 8 Florida 35-28 in 2015 under former head coach Les Miles.
LSU cornerback Kelvin Joseph (1), LSU outside linebacker KÕLavon Chaisson (4) and LSU linebacker Devin White (40) celebrate with LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips (6) in the end zone after Phillips intercepted a pass and ran it back 45 yards for the score in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU safety John Battle (26) and LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) celebrate after stopping Miami running back Travis Homer (24) in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron puts his headset on LSU safety John Battle (26) during a timeout in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) hands the ball off to LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron celebrates with LSU wide receiver Jonathan Giles (7) after the Tigers score in the second quarter of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU defenders including LSU safety John Battle (26) and LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence (90) jump on the pile after the Tigers stop Miami running back Travis Homer in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes his hand into the shape of an 'L' after LSU and Miami players had to be separated after a skirmish broke out on the field before kickoff, Sunday, September 2, 2018, in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx.
From left, LSU running back Lanard Fournette (27), LSU wide receiver Kenan Jones (82), LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) and LSU running back Tae Provens (25) take the field before kickoff between LSU and Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx.
LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg (46) exits the field before kickoff between LSU and Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx. On the Tigers' helmets today is a sticker honoring the late Billy Cannon.
LSU tight end Foster Moreau (18), left, and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) on the field before kickoff between LSU and Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9), right, shakes hands with LSU quarterback Myles Brennan (15) on the field before kickoff between LSU and Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tx.
LSU defensive end Breiden Fehoko (91) and LSU outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. (45) sack Miami quarterback Malik Rosier (12) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU punter Josh Growden (38) and LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) celebrate after Tracy kicked a 54-yard field goal in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU outside linebacker KÕLavon Chaisson (4) sacks Miami quarterback Malik Rosier (12) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU punter Josh Growden (38) and LSU tight end Jacory Washington (88) chase down LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) as they celebrate with LSU snapper Blake Ferguson (48) after Tracy kicked a 54-yard field goal in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) is stopped by Miami defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) and Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (55) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
From left, Harper Lambert, 1, takes in the sights and sounds of her seventh LSU game as she sits with her grandfather, Mark Lambert, and mother, Tori Lambert, in the first half of the AdvoCare Classic between LSU and Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda speaks with players on the field in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU placekicker Cole Tracy (36) kicks a 54-yard field goal held by LSU punter Josh Growden (38) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU safety John Battle (26) celebrates after intercepting a pass in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.
LSU medial personnel tend to LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (29) in the second half of the AdvoCare Classic against Miami, Sunday, September 2, 2018, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. LSU won 33-17.