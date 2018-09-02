ARLINGTON, TEXAS – The chants of “L-S-U” echoed throughout AT&T Stadium midway through the second quarter, raining down on a Tigers team that was in the middle of an eventual 33-17 throttling of No. 8 Miami and answering every question that was raised during preseason camp.

How will Joe Burrow look in Steve Ensminger's new spread offense?

Joe Burrow, the Ohio State transfer at quarterback, completed his first three pass attempts of his LSU career, setting up a 43-yard field goal on the Tigers’ first drive of the game. The junior finished 11 of 24 passing for 140 yards.

Who will replace Derrius Guice?

Senior running back Nick Brossette broke through a midfield hole as wide as the Mississippi River, dashing nearly untouched for a 50-yard touchdown that set No. 25 LSU ahead 10-3 at the end of the first quarter. Brossette finished with a career-high 125 yards on 25 carries and 2 touchdowns.

When asked afterward what he saw on the touchdown run, Brossette quickly replied: "The goal line."

How will Ed Orgeron handle the apparent hot seat?

With aggression — approving two calls to go for it on fourth down during the same second-quarter drive, eventually leading to a 1-yard touchdown run by Brossette to go up 17-3 with 5:21 left in the half.

"When we get fourth and short, we're expecting to go for it," Burrow said. "So, there really wasn't a conversation. Stay on the field and wait for the play."

Is the LSU defense that good?

Ask sophomore middle linebacker Jacob Phillips, who fielded the flopping football that was tipped by junior nose tackle Ed Alexander at the line of scrimmage — the first turnover of the season — and returned it 45 yards for a defensive touchdown.

"We worked real hard this summer during camp," said Phillips, who finished with seven total tackles. "It's great to see all the blessings unfold in front of us."

Suddenly, LSU was blowing out favored Miami with the force of a hurricane — outscoring its opponent 24-0 over the course of 11 minutes in the second quarter.

So comfortable was the Tigers' lead, Burrow took a few knees with 1:30 left in the half to take a 27-3 lead into the locker room.

LSU was midway through a trademark victory in the Orgeron era.

It was the highest ranked opponent the Tigers beat since they knocked off No. 8 Florida 35-28 in 2015 under former head coach Les Miles.

