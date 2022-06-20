The LSU basketball team will take the short trip to Atlanta this fall to take part in the one-day Holiday Hoopsgiving event for the second year in a row.
Like last December, LSU will face an Atlantic Coast Conference team in State Farm Arena, the palatial home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks.
This time, Matt McMahon's team will take on Wake Forest on Dec. 10, according to game contracts obtained by The Advocate.
Last Dec. 11, LSU defeated Georgia Tech 69-53 in the third game of a four-game slate.
It will also be the second year in a row that LSU and Wake Forest meet. The Tigers topped the Demon Deacons 75-61 in the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, last Nov. 27.
After returning from Atlanta, LSU will host North Carolina Central in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in another game that was recently arranged as part of the Tigers' nonconference schedule.
With the addition of Wake Forest and N.C. Central and the announcement last Thursday that LSU will host Texas Tech in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, the Tigers now have 11 of their 13 nonconference matchups set.
McMahon has three games set in the Cayman Islands Classic along with the game in Atlanta.
Home games are against Arkansas State, UNO, Wofford, North Carolina Central, Winthrop, East Tennessee State and Texas Tech.
The Cayman Islands brackets haven't been announced, but other teams in the event are Tulane, Nevada, Illinois State, Western Kentucky, Kansas State, Rhode Island and Akron.
LSU's schedule so far:
Nov. 12: Arkansas State
Nov. 17: UNO
Nov. 21-23: at Cayman Islands Classic
Nov. 27: Wofford
Dec. 10: vs. Wake Forest
at Holiday Hoopsgiving, Atlanta
Dec. 13: North Carolina Central
Dec. 17: Winthrop
Dec. 21: East Tennessee State
Jan. 28: Texas Tech
Big 12/SEC Challenge