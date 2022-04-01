LSU softball opened its weekend at home against Kentucky with a 5-3 loss to the Wildcats.
The Tigers held a lead early, but Kentucky scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning and never looked back.
“I think we just need to find ways to win," LSU coach Beth Torina said. "It feels like every game we’re one pitch, one defensive play, one at-bat out of it.”
Kentucky (23-8, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) took off on the second pitch of the game. Shortstop Erin Coffel slugged one over the left-field wall to put the Wildcats up 1-0.
The Tigers created momentum after pitcher Shelbi Sunseri struck out Emmy Blane, and LSU catcher Morgan Cummins assisted in a double play to first.
Sunseri led off the bottom of the second inning with a homer to center field for a 1-1 tie.
Next up, McKenzie Redoutey placed a perfect line drive down the right-field line for a double. She would score after Kentucky pitcher Sloan Gayan walked three batters. Tatum Spangler subbed in and finished the inning as the third Kentucky pitcher, leaving three Tigers stranded.
LSU (22-13, 3-4 SEC) built on its lead in the bottom of the fourth when shortstop Taylor Pleasants hit a hard drive down the right-field line for an RBI single that sent Danieca Coffey home. Pleasants was stranded on second after Spangler struck out Georgia Clark.
Kentucky responded in the sixth with three runs, then added another one in the seventh.
Left fielder Lauren Johnson started the surge with an RBI single to second that was bobbled by LSU second baseman Sydney Peterson. LSU pitcher Ali Kilponen subbed in for Sunseri and walked her first batter, Meeko Harrison, to load the bases for Kentucky with one out. Taylor Ebbs and Spangler both hit RBI singles to center field and third, respectively, before the Tigers could end the inning. The Wildcats left two on the bases and ended the inning up 4-3.
“It [was] their third time through the lineup, so they’ve seen our pitcher three times," Torina said of Kentucky facing Sunseri to begin the sixth inning. "I think at-bats get better as you go, so we just have to continue to make adjustments.”
Kilponen returned to the mound in the top of the seventh and walked Kentucky right fielder Rylea Smith. Smith eventually scored on a wild pitch to put the Wildcats up 5-3. Kilponen finished the inning with two strikeouts.
Despite a leadoff double to center field by Ciara Briggs and a single by Pleasants, the Tigers could not send anyone else home.