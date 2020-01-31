Junior forward Awa Trasi came to LSU as an interesting offensive option. Now her defense is starting to catch up.
At 6-foot-1 with the ability to play on the perimeter or in the paint, Trasi is unique to the LSU roster. The native of Toulouse, France, also brings an uncommon physicality owing to her time overseas when she played for the French U20 national team.
Trasi has started one game and is averaging 15.9 minutes per game, but the figure may rise as the Tigers head into the final month of the regular season, starting with Sunday’s 2 p.m. home game against Texas A&M.
“I’m starting to understand better the defense, what (coach) Nikki (Fargas) wants,” Trasi said. “I’m trying to defend harder, better and smarter.
“I’ve had to adjust and adapt to my teammates and coaching staff. I did this pretty well. I’m still working hard and trying to get better. I’m more of an offensive player. I don’t find my 3-point shot a lot. It will come. I don’t need to force it.”
Trasi is the top 3-point shooter on a team that doesn’t go there much. The Tigers are last in 3-point shooting percentage and have hoisted up the fewest 3s (179) in the 14-team league. Trasi has connected on 14 of 32 for a team best 43.7% among players with at least seven attempts.
Free throw shooting is another strength, and she’s averaging 3.1 rebounds per game. She stepped up big Thursday at Florida with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 2 of 3 from behind the arc.
Trasi also has showed her defense is coming on when she was called on to guard Tennessee star Rennia Davis, who scored 30 points in a 63-58 loss Sunday at Tennessee. Trasi guarded Davis much of the second half when she scored seven of her points, none in the fourth quarter.
“I should have gone to her earlier,” Fargas said. “She did the best job of guarding Davis. That’s something we will explore moving forward, not just guarding a post player, but she can guard away from the basket.
“When I first saw her, I said she’s going to be really good in the SEC because she’s so physical. She will be hard to guard because she’s a big who can shoot the 3 like Theresa Plaisance and LaSondra Barrett. Those diversified our team, gave us more spacing, more weapons on the floor. Awa gives us that, a scoring threat every time she’s on the floor.”
Trasi’s physical style is borne from her play overseas, and it sometimes gets her into foul trouble. She leads the team with 48 personal fouls and has fouled out twice.
“Awa is a different type of player,” said Ayana Mitchell, Trasi's roommate. “It’s her physicality; it’s automatic how she turns it on, how hard she goes. There is never a game she doesn’t go hard.
“Her playing overseas, she says, ‘You guys are very soft here.’ Sometimes her aggressiveness gets her in trouble, but I like that about her. You can count on her to play hard.”
Pack the PMAC
LSU has designated its Monday, Feb. 10 home game against Missouri for its Pack the PMAC promotion. All fans will be admitted for $1.