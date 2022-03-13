The LSU basketball team got the news it had been waiting for Sunday: Its assignment for the NCAA tournament that begins later this week.
The Tigers got the best news possible. They were assigned a spot in the upper half of the Midwest region after going 7-10 in the second half of the season following a 15-1 start.
Learning it was slotted into the 68-team field as a No. 6 seed might have taken some of the sting out of the news it got Saturday when coach Will Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong were fired.
Assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Kevin Nickelberry will serve as interim coach when LSU (22-11) takes on No. 11 seed Iowa State (20-12) in a first-round game at 6:20 p.m. Friday in Milwaukee. The game will be televised by TBS.
If the Tigers survive, they’ll play Sunday against the winner of Friday’s first-round game between No. 3 seed Wisconsin and No. 14 Colgate.
Wade and Armstrong were fired by athletic director Scott Woodward and LSU president William F. Tate IV on Saturday afternoon, shortly after the team returned to campus from the Southeastern Conference tournament in Tampa, Florida.
The dismissal of Wade and Armstrong came four days after the school received a notice of allegations from the NCAA about multiple recruiting violations that dated to 2017.
At a Sunday evening news conference, Nickelberry, a longtime friend of Wade’s and a Division I head coach for a total of 12 seasons at Hampton and Howard, said he couldn’t have imagined being the Tigers’ interim coach 48 hours earlier.
“Obviously, this time a couple of days ago, I didn’t think I was going to be sitting here,” the 57-year-old Nickelberry said. “But in life, there are a lot of things going on in the world. There’s a lot of adversity in the world, so this is a tough situation for everybody.
“But right now, I’m charged with the responsibility of getting these young men focused on the task at hand which is the NCAA tournament on Friday.”
It will be the second time in four seasons that LSU has an interim coach in the NCAA tournament.
Wade was suspended for the final game of the 2018-19 season and postseason when he refused to meet with school officials when news of potential recruiting violations broke. Former assistant Tony Benford filled in and went 2-1 in the NCAA tournament.
Nickelberry said Woodward and Tate spoke to the team about their decision at a meeting later Saturday.
“It was tough, you know, but (the players) did a good job of receiving information,” he said. “By the end of yesterday, they were locked in and focused about the selection show and finding out who they were going to play.”
Nickelberry said director of development Vernon Hamilton and Brandon Chambers, special assistant to the head coach, will slide in on the bench as assistant coaches alongside Tasmin Mitchell.
“Nothing else is going to really change,” Nickelberry said.
In Iowa State, LSU will take on a team that tied for seventh with a 7-11 record in the Big 12 Conference, which ranked as the toughest league nationally.
The Cyclones dropped their final two league games in the regular season before being thumped 72-41 by Texas Tech in their Big 12 tournament opener on Thursday.
“You got some guys who get a chance to go play in a tournament against a really talented Iowa State team,” Nickelberry said. “We will get prepared like normal. No, we don't we don't have to make a lot of changes from the team was won a lot of games.
“This is a unique opportunity for them, and they understand what's in front of them,” he said. “I think they will go out and perform.”