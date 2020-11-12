The LSU basketball team has been picked by a media panel to finish third in the 2021 Southeastern Conference basketball race, the league announced Thursday.

LSU, which tied for second in the regular-season standings a year ago, was tabbed to finish behind Tennessee and Kentucky. The Wildcats won the title last season.

Points are awarded on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis for the preseason rankings even though the conference no longer announces point totals.

Two Tigers earned All-SEC honors from writers and broadcasters who regularly cover the league along with selected national media.

Sophomore forward Trendon Watford, who earned a spot on the conference's All-Freshman team last year, was a first-team pick, while junior point guard Javonte Smart was chosen to the second team.

Joining Watford as a first-team pick are Florida's Keyontae Johnson, Alabama’s John Petty, Kentucky’s Brandon Boston and Tennessee’s John Fulkerson.

Johnson, a junior forward, was voted the preseason player of the year with Watford among the players receiving votes for that honor.

Smart was one of six players named to the second team as the league does not break ties.

Watford started 30 of LSU's 31 games last season and led the team in rebounding with 7.2 per game while finishing second in scoring at 13.6 points a game.

Smart was also in the starting lineup for 30 of 31 games and averaged 12.5 points and a team-leading 4.1 assists.

LSU opens the season on Nov. 25 in the Golden Window Classic, a multi-team event that will be played in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Tigers will also play on Nov. 26 and 28 before returning to campus to prepare for the home opener on Dec. 6 against Louisiana Tech.

SEC Preseason Poll

(voted on by a media panel)

1. Tennessee

2. Kentucky

3. LSU

4. Florida

5. Alabama

6. Arkansas

7. Auburn

8. South Carolina

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. Texas A&M

12. Mississippi State

13. Georgia

14. Vanderbilt

All-SEC

First team

John Petty, Alabama

Keyontae Johnson, Florida

Brandon Boston, Kentucky

Trendon Watford, LSU

John Fulkerson, Tennessee

Second team

Olivier Sarr, Kentucky

Javonte Smart, LSU

Dru Smith, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Savion Flagg, Texas A&M

Player of the year

Keyontae Johnson, Florida