LSU coach Brian Kelly has officially hired Brian Polian to be his special teams coordinator, replacing Greg McMahon, who retired from the role yesterday.
Polian joined Kelly's staff at Notre Dame in 2017 after serving as head coach of the University of Nevada from 2013-16, leading the Wolf Pack to a 23-27 overall record through four seasons, going 1-1 in bowl appearances.
Polian previously was special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Texas A&M under Kevin Sumlin in 2012, when the Johnny Manziel-led Aggies defeated Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl 41-13. Before that, Polian coached special teams and safeties and also served as recruiting coordinator at Stanford from 2010-11.
Polian has spent the majority of his career at Notre Dame in multiple roles. From 2005-09 he coached special teams, defensive backs and linebackers under then-coach Charlie Weis. Polian returned to Notre Dame in 2017 to work for Kelly.
As a player, Polian was a linebacker at John Carroll University in Ohio from 1993-96. He is the son of former NFL executive Bill Polian, the longtime executive known for building Super Bowl-caliber rosters in Buffalo and Indianapolis.
McMahon announced his retirement Tuesday after 40 years of coaching, including 10 years with the Saints, where he aided in their Super Bowl XLIV win as special teams coordinator.
After parting ways with the Saints, he spent one year as an LSU analyst before taking over as special teams coordinator in 2018 under Ed Orgeron.
“It’s been a great run,” McMahon told The Advocate. "I’ve been so blessed.”
Wilson Alexander contributed to this report.