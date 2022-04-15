Ryan Yaites, a four-star safety from Texas, committed Friday morning to LSU. His list of finalists also included Cal, Ole Miss and Texas Tech.
Yaites, who plays at Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, became the fourth player in LSU's 2023 class. He's the No. 128 overall player and No. 7 safety in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Yaites' decision came two days after four-star safety Michael Daugherty joined the group, giving safeties coach Kerry Cooks a pair of recruits in the upcoming class.
LSU now has four players in the class of 2023, the first full cycle under coach Brian Kelly. It ranks 24th nationally and sixth in the Southeastern Conference, according to 247Sports.
Defensive back was a priority for LSU in this class. The Tigers signed one safety last year, and they lost most of their cornerbacks during the offseason. Yaites, who's listed at 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, gives LSU a top 150 recruit in the secondary.