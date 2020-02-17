This feels like judgment day for LSU.

Not just because it’s Kentucky, though Big Blue always alters the environment wherever it goes on the road. It isn’t merely a game but a happening when the Wildcats pay a visit.

It’s more than the opponent for the Tigers on Tuesday night, though that is mighty important. But it feels like a vote up or down, a referendum on LSU’s worth as a true contender for a second straight Southeastern Conference title, or whether it’s just another team trying to finish as high as possible in the standings to beef up its NCAA tournament seeding.

Think of the Tigers as one of those Democratic candidates flitting from Iowa to New Hampshire to Nevada and goodness knows where else trying to lock up delegates for the presidential nomination. Trying to stay in the picture.

Trying to stay relevant.

This is LSU after a building a two-game lead in the SEC with an 8-0 start, followed by the deconstructive consequences of losses in three of the Tigers’ past four games. LSU is still a contender, but that status hinges on the outcome of Tuesday night’s game in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Up or down. In or out. The lights stay on, or get shut off.

For good.

The question is not whether LSU is good. It is. But whether the Tigers can be championship good again.

“We’re like any other team,” LSU coach Will Wade said. “I mean, our margin for error is not very big, and so, you have to do everything right. We’ve had some slippage in some areas; we’ve been trying to correct it, but we haven’t been able to get it fully corrected yet.

“But, we’re no different than most other teams in college basketball. There’s going to be ebbs and flows, but we’ve certainly got to play better than we’ve been playing.”

If Kentucky (20-5, 10-2 SEC) leaves the PMAC with a win, the Wildcats go up two games on the Tigers (18-7, 9-3) with five to play. If LSU can win, it throws the top of the SEC race back into a three-way tie if Auburn (22-3, 9-3) wins Wednesday at struggling Georgia. LSU still has to go back on the road to South Carolina and Florida, and is home against Texas A&M and Georgia sandwiched around a trip to Arkansas. No easy road, but Auburn goes to Kentucky, so is a tough game for both those teams that could end up playing in LSU’s favor.

But it all probably turns on whether the Tigers can beat Kentucky on Tuesday night.

LSU has to be the team that Vanderbilt was when it punched that first hole in the Tigers’ bubble of invincibility with a 99-90 upset on Feb. 5. The team Auburn was at home, coming back from 14 down in the second half to nip LSU 91-90 in overtime. The team Alabama was Saturday in an 88-82 victory over the Tigers in Tuscaloosa.

Desperate. Hungry. Looking defeat in the eye and waving a Joe Burrow-like finger that says, “No, no, not tonight, Cats.”

Overall, LSU has been brilliant at home, its only loss in the PMAC that 74-63 decision to East Tennessee State back in in mid-December, before the Tigers got their act together for that 10-game winning streak that propelled them into first place.

Then came Vandy. The then SEC winless Commodores not only beat the Tigers, they exposed them defensively. Showed teams how to drive to the hoop and rain 3-pointers down on LSU with similar impunity.

“Teams have figured us out,” LSU coach Will Wade said a little wistfully on Monday. “They know where our weak spots are. They just attack the same two or three people over and over and over and over and over again. It’s not necessarily that those are the people that get scored on. That’s how we get in rotation and get put behind the play. Then we get scored on.”

Wade didn’t name many names, but he did say forward Darius Days needs to stay out of foul trouble, that guard Javonte Smart needs to rebound better. One suspects guard Marlon Taylor is another player who has to play better defense.

All of this is within LSU’s grasp against Kentucky, a team that has gotten to the top of the SEC without really blowing out anyone. The Wildcats’ biggest conference win was by 14 at Vandy, which doesn’t say much for LSU’s hopes in terms of transitive properties. But UK could easily have gone down at home to Ole Miss on Saturday, pulling out a 67-62 win.

The fact is Kentucky is talented, more talented than LSU, but not invincible. Not if the Tigers come out dealing some of the fire they’ve been dealt on the road.

Someone asked Wade if a win might turn into a positive snowball effect for LSU.

“I don’t know, we’ll see,” he said. “It may snowball the other way if we lose.

“We’ve got to find a way to win. It’s a winner’s world.”

In that world, losers get judged harshly.