This is our fourth weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the Tigers as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 13. This file will be updated every Friday through the remainder of the season.

LSU, which comes in at No. 21 in the NCAA NET rankings as of Friday morning, plays at Texas A&M at 2 p.m. Monday (SECNetwork+). The Tigers then go to Mississippi State on Thursday (6 p.m., SECNetwork+) before returning home Feb. 20 to host Florida (3 p.m., SEC Network). LSU’s last regular-season home game is Feb. 24 against Alabama (7 p.m., SECNetwork+) before the Tigers wrap up the season Feb. 27 at Tennessee (1 p.m., TV TBD).

LSU’s NCAA projections

NCAA selection committee top 16 preview: 4 seed, Wichita regional, No. 13 seed overall (Feb. 10)

Charlie Crème, ESPN: 4 seed, Wichita regional (Feb. 11)

CollegeSportsMadness.com: 4 seed, Spokane regional (Feb. 7)

RealTimeRPI.com: 7 seed, regional not specified (Feb. 11)

LSU’s ‘nitty gritty’

The NCAA generates what it calls a “nitty gritty” report on each team considering these major factors:

Record: 18-4, 6-3 SEC

NET ranking: 21

Strength of schedule (SOS): 56

Non-conference SOS: 148

Quadrant 1 record: 3-2

Quadrant 2 record: 4-2

Quadrant 3 record: 5-0

Quadrant 4 record: 8-0

AP poll: 14

USA Today coaches’ poll: 13

NCAA Tournament calendar

March 13: Selection Sunday

March 16-17: First Four games

March 18-19: First round

March 20-21: Second round

March 25-26: Regional semifinals (Sweet 16)

March 27-28: Regional finals (Elite 8)

April 1: Women’s Final Four national semifinals

April 3: National championship game

NCAA Tournament dates/sites

First Four

March 16-17: TBD (at top 16 seeds)

First and second rounds

March 18 and 20: TBD (at top 16 seeds)

March 19 and 21: TBD (at top 16 seeds)

Regional semifinals and finals

March 25 and 27 or March 26 and 28:

Bridgeport regional: Bridgeport, Conn. (Webster Bank Arena)

Greensboro regional: Greensboro, N.C. (Greensboro Coliseum)

Spokane regional: Spokane, Wash. (Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena)

Wichita regional: Wichita, Kan. (Intrust Bank Arena)

Women’s Final Four

April 1 and 3: Minneapolis (Target Center)