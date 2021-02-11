The Southeastern Conference baseball coaches predicted LSU will finish fourth in the Western Division this season in their annual preseason poll released Thursday.
The 14 coaches believe LSU, which is ranked nationally between No. 7 and No. 12, will finish behind Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Arkansas. The Tigers received two first-place votes for the division. Ole Miss had seven.
Overall, the coaches almost unanimously predicted Florida to win the conference. The Gators, ranked No. 1 in every preseason national poll, received 12 votes. Mississippi State and Vanderbilt each had one. Coaches weren't allowed to vote for their own team.
The league also released its two preseason All-SEC teams, as picked by the coaches. LSU put two players on the teams. Closer Devin Fontenot was named first-team relief pitcher, and outfielder Cade Beloso received a second-team honor. Arkansas had a league-best four first-team selections.