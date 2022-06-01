DESTIN, Fla. — Texas and Oklahoma are coming to the Southeastern Conference by 2025, and they aren’t just bringing 10-gallon hats and grampa’s secret barbecue sauce recipe with them.
They’re bringing change. Most specifically, they’re forcing what soon will be a 16-team SEC to change the way it schedules football games.
Seems easy, right? Not at all.
The word in the lobby here at the Sandestin Hilton, ancestral home of the SEC spring meeting, is that there has been a big divide among schools as to how to move forward, either with some variation of an eight- or nine-game schedule.
Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said Wednesday it’s possible SEC presidents and chancellors could vote on a scheduling format Friday when the meeting wraps up. SEC members are under no obligation to reach a decision that soon, however, and contentiousness could be the key.
“Trying to keep 14 to 16 teams happy, there’s no model for that,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said.
So true.
But change is coming, for certain. Not only because of the new schools, but because of tired old rivalries (for lack of a better term). The East and West divisions the SEC divided itself into in 1992 when Arkansas and South Carolina joined to form a 12-team league (Texas A&M and Missouri joined in 2012) have to a large extent worn out their welcome. As schools are facing greater and greater challenges to fill their immense stadiums, fresh opponents may be the ticket.
“There’s some fatigue in our current scheduling model,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said. “I don’t know which one we’re going to go with, but both models get us a lot more rotation.”
Stricklin favors expanding to nine games, though of course that means every other year half the league will get only four SEC home games while the other half gets five.
“We should play more (SEC) games in all sports,” Stricklin said. “That’s what people want to see.”
And everyone should want to see all SEC schools, and their campuses, more often. Last season, LSU played at Kentucky for the first time since 2007, largely because of the SEC’s current 6-1-1 scheduling format (Kentucky is one of LSU’s rotating opponents from the SEC East).
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey all but confirmed Tuesday that East and West divisions are going away. Schools are going to have one to three permanent opponents (likely depending on whether the SEC plays eight or nine conference games) and rotate the rest on a home-and-home basis.
Figuring out which teams are the permanent opponents for School X is a tricky proposition. No one wants to say it, but you have to balance the haves and have nots as well as traditional rivalries and geography. It would be ridiculous for LSU, for example, to have to play Alabama, Georgia and Florida every year. Part of me thinks everyone wants Vanderbilt as a permanent win, er, opponent, but that’s not fair, either.
No one at LSU is saying it publicly, but count the school in the nine-game camp. I think nine games will win out, because that means the SEC could ask for even more money from its new TV contract with Disney/ESPN/ABC if it can offer more inventory.
So, if that means three permanent opponents, whom would they be for LSU? One has to figure Texas A&M is one. Others likely in the mix are Ole Miss (one of LSU’s biggest and nearest rivals), Mississippi State (LSU has played State in football more than any other team) and Arkansas.
Another possibility, and this is going to rankle some LSU fans for sure, is keeping Alabama. Sports Illustrated and former Advocate football writer Ross Dellenger posed that possibility recently, citing the somewhat surprising fact that the LSU-Bama game has been the SEC’s most-watched matchup over the previous decade. LSU fans who have long felt the current SEC format is unfair because the Tigers have to play Florida every year probably saw this as a chance to get rid of an annual game with the Gators, but also a chance to move Alabama off the annual slate as well. We’ll see what happens, but there’s a chance that won’t be the case.
Assuming for a moment that LSU’s three permanent foes are Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, what could LSU’s schedule look like come 2025? Well, based on the current schedule for odd-numbered years, the Tigers would play Ole Miss and A&M at home and Alabama away. Then, strictly speculating here, LSU could have three more home games with Oklahoma (in Tiger Stadium for the first time), Arkansas and Auburn, and road games at Mississippi State, Tennessee and South Carolina.
It's complicated. And it’s sure to be controversial. But it’s coming.
Likely SEC scheduling scenarios
With Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC by 2025, the conference must come up with a new scheduling format for football. Here’s the current format and two potential successors:
• Current (6-1-1): Presently, SEC teams play everyone in their division, one permanent opponent from the opposite division and one rotating opponent from that division. For LSU this year, that means everyone in the SEC West, Florida (permanent) and Tennessee (rotating).
• The 1-7 format: The SEC would stick with an eight-game conference schedule but eliminate divisions and have just one permanent rival per school. The other 14 teams would be rotated on a home-and-home basis.
• The 3-6 format: With nine conference games, and a school has three permanent opponents and rotates the other 12 home-and-home.