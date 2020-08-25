LSU has one more scholarship available this season, and coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday it may use the opening on a cornerback or nickel corner.

“We're a little short,” Orgeron said. “We have one scholarship left. We are currently researching that. If there is a cornerback or maybe a nickel corner out there that's available, we may take him.”

LSU lost some of its depth and experience at cornerback when senior defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. opted out of the season last week. Vincent started in LSU’s nickel package the last two seasons.

LSU has options at defensive back without Vincent, but Orgeron said the position needs more depth.

“We could use (another cornerback) right now because we're a little short,” Orgeron said. “We're icing up a couple guys because of hamstrings. Nothing major. But we feel good come game time that we're going to have some corners that are going to be ready to play.”

Though LSU wants to find an additional player, its secondary has started to take shape one week into preseason practice.

Two starters returned in sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., a first-team preseason Associated Press All-America selection, and senior safety JaCoby Stevens. The other cornerback and safety positions remain open.

At cornerback, Orgeron mentioned sophomores Cordale Flott and Jay Ward and freshmen Elias Ricks and Dwight McGlothern as players competing for a starting role. Flott has stood out the most during preseason practice, Orgeron said.

“We're really pleased with Cordale Flott,” Orgeron said. “I think Cordale Flott has solidified himself as a starter, either in the nickel package or in the base package where he can play corner."

At safety, Orgeron said LSU considers sophomore Maurice Hampton and redshirt junior Todd Harris as starters alongside Stevens. Hampton arrived for practice much leaner, Orgeron said. Harris, a starter at the beginning of last season, can’t yet fully participate as he returns from an ACL injury.

Senior Cameron Lewis and freshman Jordan Toles have also pushed for playing time with productive preseason camps, Orgeron said.

“I think we're really good at safety,” Orgeron said. “So, we feel good.”