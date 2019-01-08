LSU freshman Mondo Duplantis earned a spot on the preseason watch list for The Bowerman Award which was announced Tuesday.
The award is presented annually by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association to the nation's top college male and female track and field athletes.
Duplantis, a Lafayette native and son of former LSU track and field stars Greg Duplantis and Helena Hedlund, was one of 10 athletes named to the watch list.
He won gold at the IAAF World U20 Championships and European Championships in 2018 and has personal bests that surpass a current collegiate record or are close, most notably his outdoor PR of 19 feet, 10¼ inches.