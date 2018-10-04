lsuolemissfootball1072.093018 bf
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow looks downfield to pass against Ole Miss on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Tiger Stadium.

Four key facts to know as No. 5 LSU visits No. 22 Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla.

3

Sacks in five games this season for sophomore strong safety Grant Delpit, which leads the LSU defense

5

Number of different starting lineups LSU has used on the offensive line in its first five games

13-0

LSU's record when it holds its opponent to under 100 rushing yards in Dave Aranda's 30-game tenure.

247

Consecutive pass attempts by LSU quarterbacks without an interception dating to the 2017 season

