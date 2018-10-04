Four key facts to know as No. 5 LSU visits No. 22 Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Fla.
3
Sacks in five games this season for sophomore strong safety Grant Delpit, which leads the LSU defense
5
Number of different starting lineups LSU has used on the offensive line in its first five games
13-0
LSU's record when it holds its opponent to under 100 rushing yards in Dave Aranda's 30-game tenure.
247
Consecutive pass attempts by LSU quarterbacks without an interception dating to the 2017 season
