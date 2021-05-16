LSU won its series this weekend against Alabama.

The Tigers captured a 2-1 win Friday night as they scattered 13 hits and Landon Marceaux pitched out of multiple jams. Then they lost the second game 6-5, setting up a pivotal finale.

In that game Sunday, LSU delivered a 13-5 win. The Tigers scored their second-most runs against another Southeastern Conference team to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Here are three things we learned from the series:

1. Bats arrived when needed

There’s a resiliency in this lineup that reappeared Sunday. LSU had scored seven runs during the series and gone cold for most of the weekend. Then, when the Tigers needed it most, the offense exploded in the series finale. LSU scored eight runs by the third inning and finished with 16 hits, mounting an onslaught that forced Alabama to use six pitchers. LSU had to win this series. The offense came through in the final game.

2. Bianco solidified second base

Drew Bianco is your second baseman. The junior went 3 for 10 during the series, drove in a crucial run Friday, cranked a solo home run Sunday and scored four runs. Bianco has now reached base in 15 consecutive games, and he’s batting .310 (13 for 42) with three home runs since April 20. Bianco still has flaws, but he plays hard and hasn’t committed an error at second base, solidifying LSU’s last unsettled position.

3. Tigers stayed alive

Entering this series, LSU needed at least four more wins to have a realistic chance of making the NCAA tournament. The Tigers grabbed two this weekend, so if they can take their final series at Texas A&M, they’ll put themselves in consideration for a spot in the 64-team field with 13 conference wins. LSU also all but ensured its spot in the SEC tournament. The Tigers have a three-game lead on Auburn and hold the tiebreaker.