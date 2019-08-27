LSU fullback Tory Carter grew up loving Georgia Southern football, where his dad James played on its first NCAA Division I-A (now FCS) championship team back in 1985.
But there is no question where the Carter family allegiances lie Saturday when the Eagles open the season against No. 6-ranked LSU in Tiger Stadium (6:30 p.m., ESPNU).
“Everybody says, 'You pulling for Southern?' ” James Carter said. “I said, 'Heck no. I'm an LSU man, now.’ ”
A lot of James Carter’s friends from his Georgia Southern days will be attending the game, he said.
“It's kind of ironic,” he said. “Southern didn't even recruit my son, and we're playing Southern now. It's pretty neat.”
Though this will be the first-ever football meeting between the Tigers and Eagles, Georgia Southern comes into this contest with a giant-killer reputation in addition to the program’s six I-AA/FCS titles between 1985-2000. The Eagles, who are now an FBS member in the Sun Belt Conference, shocked Florida 26-20 in the final game of the 2013 season in Gainesville.
Tory Carter said he expects a tough fight.
“It’s easy for me to respect them,” said Tory Carter, who grew up in Valdosta, Georgia. “I grew up loving Georgia Southern. Still do. That’s my dad’s team. You won’t catch me overlooking them because I grew up watching them. They’re not going to step back. That’s not how it is.”
Advocate sportswriter Wilson Alexander contributed to this report.