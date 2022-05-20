A series sweep of Vanderbilt can lock LSU in as a regional host, and merely winning the series helps its chances. But with one win under their belt, the Tigers have a chance to win the series, which they haven’t in at least six years.
The Commodores have won the last two series, including a three-game sweep of the Tigers last season and eight of the last nine meetings. LSU hasn’t won a series at Vanderbilt since 2005, with its last series win against Vanderbilt being in 2016 in Baton Rouge.
LSU last swept Vanderbilt in Baton Rouge during the 1997 season.
Following its victory against Vanderbilt on Thursday, LSU’s RPI ranking moved from No. 34 to No. 30. Vanderbilt remained at No. 3 in the standings, but a series win would give the Tigers a serious boost.
The Commodores boast a high RPI ranking because they had an 18-game winning streak early in the season and have captured at least one game over No. 4 Auburn and No. 15 Texas A&M, while collecting series wins over No. 13 Florida and No. 27 Arkansas, who leads the SEC West. The three-game sweep by Tennessee didn’t hurt its ranking much.
While home field advantage is certainly enticing for a team that hasn’t hosted a regional since 2019, LSU has not played well in high-stakes games at The Box.
LSU is 26-9 overall at home, but has a 7-8 Southeastern Conference record at home after dropping the first two series to Texas A&M and Auburn while going 8-5 on the road in SEC play after the first win over the Commodores.