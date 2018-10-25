Despite almost uniformly lofty predictions for LSU, none of the 17 bowl projections we list have the Tigers in the College Football Playoff. Probably has a little thing to do with LSU’s game Nov. 3 against No. 1 Alabama. Nine projections have the Tigers in the Sugar Bowl, likely anticipating that there will be one or two other SEC teams in the CFP (Alabama and Georgia) and that LSU will be the SEC’s highest-ranked remaining team. There are seven other projections for the Fiesta and Peach bowls combined, the only other two NY6 bowls LSU could be in (the Cotton and Orange are the CFP semifinals, the Rose is bound to a Big Ten/Pac-12 matchup). The one outlier, Orlando Sentinel’s Brant Parsons, has LSU in the Outback Bowl. That probably assumes losses to Alabama and Texas A&M down the stretch. LSU will have a strong case to be in the top four when the first CFP rankings come out Tuesday. For the Tigers to stay there, of course, they will have to knock off you know who.
• Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
• Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• CollegeFootballNews.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. UCF
• CollegeSportsMadness.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
• Brad Crawford, 247sports.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. UCF
• Jason Kirk, SBNation.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Iowa
• Steve Lassan, Athlon: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
• Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Kerry Miller, BleacherReport.com: Peach Bowl vs. UCF
• Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Outback Bowl vs. Penn State
• Steve Petrella, The Action Network: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Mitch Sherman, ESPN.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
• Eric Single, SI.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Texas
• Erick Smith, USA Today: Peach Bowl vs. UCF
• Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
• Yahoo! Sports staff: Sugar Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Bowl guide
Peach Bowl: 11 a.m. Dec. 29, Atlanta (ESPN)
Outback Bowl: 11 a.m. Jan. 1, Tampa, Florida (ESPN2)
Fiesta Bowl: Noon Jan. 1, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl: 7:45 p.m. Jan. 1, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN)