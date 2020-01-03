The Advocate's 2020 SEC preview: the race for the league crown, top players and games to watch as league play starts Saturday (NET rankings, bracketology as of Thursday) …
Team capsules
ALABAMA
Coach: Nate Oats (1st season)
Record: 7-5
Players to watch: G Kira Lewis, G John Petty, G Jaden Shackelford
Best win: Defeated S.F. Austin 78-68
Worst loss: Lost to Penn 81-80
NET rank: 60
Bracketology: Not listed
ARKANSAS
Coach: Eric Musselman (1st season)
Record: 11-1
Players to watch: G Mason Jones, G Isaiah Joe, G Jimmy Whitt
Best win: Defeated Indiana 71-64
Worst loss: Lost to Western Kentucky 86-79, OT
NET rank: 24
Bracketology: ESPN (First Four)
AUBURN
Coach: Bruce Pearl (6th season)
Record: 12-0
Players to watch: G Samir Doughty, F Isaac Okoro, C Austin Wiley
Best win: Defeated N.C. State 79-73
Worst loss: NA
NET rank: 8
Bracketology: ESPN (No. 2 South), CBS Sports (No. 2 West)
FLORIDA
Coach: Mike White (5th season)
Record: 8-4
Players to watch: F Kerry Blackshear, F Keyontae Johnson, G Andrew Nembhard
Best win: Defeated Xavier 70-65
Worst loss: Lost to Connecticut 62-59
NET rank: 55
Bracketology: ESPN (No. 10 West), CBS Sports (No. 11 East)
GEORGIA
Coach: Tom Crean (2nd season)
Record: 9-3
Players to watch: G Anthony Edwards, F Rayshaun Hammonds, G Sahvir Wheeler
Best win: Defeated SMU 87-85, 2OT
Worst loss: Lost to Arizona State 79-59
NET rank: 66
Bracketology: Not listed
KENTUCKY
Coach: John Calipari (11th season)
Record: 9-3
Players to watch: G Tyrese Maxey, G Ashton Hagans, F Nick Richards
Best win: Defeated Louisville 78-70, OT
Worst loss: Lost to Evansville 67-74
NET rank: 40
Bracketology: ESPN (No. 6 East), CBS Sports (First Four out)
LSU
Coach: Will Wade (3rd season)
Record: 8-4
Players to watch: F Emmitt Williams, G Skylar Mays, F Darius Days
Best win: Defeated Liberty 74-57
Worst loss: Lost to East Tennessee State 74-63
NET rank: 36
Bracketology: ESPN (First Four out), CBS Sports (First Four out)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Coach: Ben Howland (5th season)
Record: 9-3
Players to watch: F Reggie Perry, G Tyson Carter, X Robert Woodard
Best win: Defeated Kansas State 67-61
Worst loss: Lost to New Mexico State 58-52
NET rank: 80
Bracketology: Not listed
MISSOURI
Coach: Cuonzo Martin (3rd season)
Record: 8-4
Players to watch: G Mark Smith, G Dru Smith, F Jeremiah Tilmon
Best win: Defeated Illinois 63-56
Worst loss: Lost to Charleston Southern 68-60
NET rank: 52
Bracketology: Not listed
OLE MISS
Coach: Kermit Davis (2nd season)
Record: 9-3
Players to watch: G Breein Tyree, G Devontae Shuler, F KJ Buffen
Best win: Defeated Penn State 74-72
Worst loss: Lost to Oklahoma State 78-37
NET rank: 50
Bracketology: CBS Sports (No. 12 West)
SOUTH CAROLINA
Coach: Frank Martin (8th season)
Record: 8-5
Players to watch: G AJ Lawson, F Maik Kotsar, G Jair Bolden
Best win: Defeated Virginia 70-59
Worst loss: Lost to Stetson 63-56
NET rank: 129
Bracketology: Not listed
TENNESSEE
Coach: Rick Barnes (5th season)
Record: 8-4
Players to watch: G Jordan Bowden, F John Fulkerson, G/F Yves Ponds
Best win: Defeated VCU 72-69
Worst loss: Lost to Cincinnati 78-66
NET rank: 67
Bracketology: CBS Sports (No. 7 South), ESPN (No. 8 Midwest)
TEXAS A&M
Coach: Buzz Williams (1st season)
Record: 6-5
Players to watch: G/F Savion Flagg, F Josh Nebo, G Jay Jay Chandler
Best win: Defeated Oregon State 64-49
Worst loss: Lost to Fairfield 67-62
NET rank: 191
Bracketology: Not listed
VANDERBILT
Coach: Jerry Stackhouse (1st season)
Record: 8-4
Players to watch: F Aaron Nesmith, G Scottie Pippen Jr., G Saben Lee
Best win: Defeated Davidson 76-71
Worst loss: Lost to Tulsa 67-58
NET rank: 124
Bracketology: Not listed
Note: The NET ranking is the NCAA Evaluation Tool, which is a means of sizing up teams for postseason play. The NET relies on game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and quality of wins and losses.
Sizing up the league
1. Auburn
Coming off Final Four appearance, the Tigers are one of two unbeatens in Division I.
2. Kentucky
The ’Cats have been shaky, but you have to believe they’ll get their act together soon.
3. Arkansas
You knew Eric Musselman would turn it around, but did you expect them to be 11-1?
4. Florida
The Gators are loaded with talent, so they should make a big run during league play.
5. LSU
With three two-point losses, all away from home, the Tigers are seeking consistency.
6. Ole Miss
After some offensive struggles early on, the Rebels are getting it going at right time.
7. Tennessee
After losing a ton of talent, now senior leader Lamonte Turner is out for the season.
8. Missouri
The Porter brothers are long gone, but it looks like the Tigers could be improved.
9. Georgia
As expected, fantastic freshman Anthony Edwards has been big part of early success.
10. Mississippi State
The Bulldogs earned an NCAA tournament bid last season, but they have work to do.
11. Alabama
Nate Oats was a solid choice for the Crimson Tide, but he needs time to build.
12. South Carolina
Carolina is 8-5, but Frank Martin is hopping mad after losing to a bad Stetson team.
13. Vanderbilt
The Commodores were 0-18 in the league last year; this year won’t be much better.
14. Texas A&M
Four of six wins have come by six points or less vs. teams they should’ve destroyed.
Five players to watch
(listed alphabetically)
Kerry Blackshear, Florida
Forward, 6-10, Senior
A graduate transfer who flew south, he was the SEC’s preseason player of the year and is showing why in averaging 14.2 points and 8.4 rebounds.
Anthony Edwards, Georgia
Guard, 6-5, Freshman
Elite guard will be an NBA lottery pick, perhaps top two or three. He’s third in scoring (18.8) and is catalyst for Georgia’s improved offense.
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Guard, 6-3, Sophomore
The 2019 co-defensive player of the year is second in steals (2.1) and is leading the conference in assists (7.3) while averaging 13.4 per game.
Mason Jones, Arkansas
Guard, 6-5, Junior
He’s shooting just under 50% from the field and his 19.7 scoring average, six more a game than last year, ranks second in the league.
Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt
Forward, 6-6, Sophomore
Has more than doubled his scoring average from 2019 to a league-best 22.9 ppg. He’s also shooting 50% from beyond the 3-point arc.
Five games to watch
Kentucky at Georgia
Jan. 7, 8 p.m., ESPN
Freshman guards Tyrese Maxey and Anthony Edwards duel in the first of two games in 15 days.
Florida at LSU
Jan. 21, 6 p.m., TBA
They played two overtime games and then had another nail-biter in the SEC tournament, so buckle up.
Kentucky at LSU
Feb. 18, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
The Wildcats will be looking for revenge after a one-point home loss to the Tigers last Feb. 12.
Tennessee at Auburn
Feb. 22, 11 a.m., CBS
This is a rematch of SEC tournament title game, which Auburn won to launch its Final Four run.
Auburn at Kentucky
March 1, 2:45 p.m., CBS
The Tigers will see how they measure up after being embarrassed by 27 in Rupp last season.