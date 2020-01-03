lsuarkansasbasketball.020319 HS 711.JPG
LSU guard Skylar Mays (4) drives past Arkansas guard Mason Jones (13), Saturday, February 2, 2019, at LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

The Advocate's 2020 SEC preview: the race for the league crown, top players and games to watch as league play starts Saturday (NET rankings, bracketology as of Thursday) …

Team capsules

ALABAMA

Coach: Nate Oats (1st season)

Record: 7-5

Players to watch: G Kira Lewis, G John Petty, G Jaden Shackelford

Best win: Defeated S.F. Austin 78-68

Worst loss: Lost to Penn 81-80

NET rank: 60

Bracketology: Not listed

ARKANSAS

Coach: Eric Musselman (1st season)

Record: 11-1

Players to watch: G Mason Jones, G Isaiah Joe, G Jimmy Whitt

Best win: Defeated Indiana 71-64

Worst loss: Lost to Western Kentucky 86-79, OT

NET rank: 24

Bracketology: ESPN (First Four)

AUBURN

Coach: Bruce Pearl (6th season)

Record: 12-0

Players to watch: G Samir Doughty, F Isaac Okoro, C Austin Wiley

Best win: Defeated N.C. State 79-73

Worst loss: NA

NET rank: 8

Bracketology: ESPN (No. 2 South), CBS Sports (No. 2 West)

FLORIDA

Coach: Mike White (5th season)

Record: 8-4

Players to watch: F Kerry Blackshear, F Keyontae Johnson, G Andrew Nembhard

Best win: Defeated Xavier 70-65

Worst loss: Lost to Connecticut 62-59

NET rank: 55

Bracketology: ESPN (No. 10 West), CBS Sports (No. 11 East)

GEORGIA

Coach: Tom Crean (2nd season)

Record: 9-3

Players to watch: G Anthony Edwards, F Rayshaun Hammonds, G Sahvir Wheeler

Best win: Defeated SMU 87-85, 2OT

Worst loss: Lost to Arizona State 79-59

NET rank: 66

Bracketology: Not listed

KENTUCKY

Coach: John Calipari (11th season)

Record: 9-3

Players to watch: G Tyrese Maxey, G Ashton Hagans, F Nick Richards

Best win: Defeated Louisville 78-70, OT

Worst loss: Lost to Evansville 67-74

NET rank: 40

Bracketology: ESPN (No. 6 East), CBS Sports (First Four out)

LSU

Coach: Will Wade (3rd season)

Record: 8-4

Players to watch: F Emmitt Williams, G Skylar Mays, F Darius Days

Best win: Defeated Liberty 74-57

Worst loss: Lost to East Tennessee State 74-63

NET rank: 36

Bracketology: ESPN (First Four out), CBS Sports (First Four out)

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Coach: Ben Howland (5th season)

Record: 9-3

Players to watch: F Reggie Perry, G Tyson Carter, X Robert Woodard

Best win: Defeated Kansas State 67-61

Worst loss: Lost to New Mexico State 58-52

NET rank: 80

Bracketology: Not listed

MISSOURI

Coach: Cuonzo Martin (3rd season)

Record: 8-4

Players to watch: G Mark Smith, G Dru Smith, F Jeremiah Tilmon

Best win: Defeated Illinois 63-56

Worst loss: Lost to Charleston Southern 68-60

NET rank: 52

Bracketology: Not listed

OLE MISS

Coach: Kermit Davis (2nd season)

Record: 9-3

Players to watch: G Breein Tyree, G Devontae Shuler, F KJ Buffen

Best win: Defeated Penn State 74-72

Worst loss: Lost to Oklahoma State 78-37

NET rank: 50

Bracketology: CBS Sports (No. 12 West)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Coach: Frank Martin (8th season)

Record: 8-5

Players to watch: G AJ Lawson, F Maik Kotsar, G Jair Bolden

Best win: Defeated Virginia 70-59

Worst loss: Lost to Stetson 63-56

NET rank: 129

Bracketology: Not listed

TENNESSEE

Coach: Rick Barnes (5th season)

Record: 8-4

Players to watch: G Jordan Bowden, F John Fulkerson, G/F Yves Ponds

Best win: Defeated VCU 72-69

Worst loss: Lost to Cincinnati 78-66

NET rank: 67

Bracketology: CBS Sports (No. 7 South), ESPN (No. 8 Midwest)

TEXAS A&M

Coach: Buzz Williams (1st season)

Record: 6-5

Players to watch: G/F Savion Flagg, F Josh Nebo, G Jay Jay Chandler

Best win: Defeated Oregon State 64-49

Worst loss: Lost to Fairfield 67-62

NET rank: 191

Bracketology: Not listed

VANDERBILT

Coach: Jerry Stackhouse (1st season)

Record: 8-4

Players to watch: F Aaron Nesmith, G Scottie Pippen Jr., G Saben Lee

Best win: Defeated Davidson 76-71

Worst loss: Lost to Tulsa 67-58

NET rank: 124

Bracketology: Not listed

Note: The NET ranking is the NCAA Evaluation Tool, which is a means of sizing up teams for postseason play. The NET relies on game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and quality of wins and losses.

Sizing up the league

1. Auburn

Coming off Final Four appearance, the Tigers are one of two unbeatens in Division I.

2. Kentucky

The ’Cats have been shaky, but you have to believe they’ll get their act together soon.

3. Arkansas

You knew Eric Musselman would turn it around, but did you expect them to be 11-1?

4. Florida

The Gators are loaded with talent, so they should make a big run during league play.

5. LSU

With three two-point losses, all away from home, the Tigers are seeking consistency.

6. Ole Miss

After some offensive struggles early on, the Rebels are getting it going at right time.

7. Tennessee

After losing a ton of talent, now senior leader Lamonte Turner is out for the season.

8. Missouri

The Porter brothers are long gone, but it looks like the Tigers could be improved.

9. Georgia

As expected, fantastic freshman Anthony Edwards has been big part of early success.

10. Mississippi State

The Bulldogs earned an NCAA tournament bid last season, but they have work to do.

11. Alabama

Nate Oats was a solid choice for the Crimson Tide, but he needs time to build.

12. South Carolina

Carolina is 8-5, but Frank Martin is hopping mad after losing to a bad Stetson team.

13. Vanderbilt

The Commodores were 0-18 in the league last year; this year won’t be much better.

14. Texas A&M

Four of six wins have come by six points or less vs. teams they should’ve destroyed.

Five players to watch

(listed alphabetically)

Kerry Blackshear, Florida

Forward, 6-10, Senior

A graduate transfer who flew south, he was the SEC’s preseason player of the year and is showing why in averaging 14.2 points and 8.4 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Guard, 6-5, Freshman

Elite guard will be an NBA lottery pick, perhaps top two or three. He’s third in scoring (18.8) and is catalyst for Georgia’s improved offense.

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Guard, 6-3, Sophomore

The 2019 co-defensive player of the year is second in steals (2.1) and is leading the conference in assists (7.3) while averaging 13.4 per game.

Mason Jones, Arkansas

Guard, 6-5, Junior

He’s shooting just under 50% from the field and his 19.7 scoring average, six more a game than last year, ranks second in the league.

Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt

Forward, 6-6, Sophomore

Has more than doubled his scoring average from 2019 to a league-best 22.9 ppg. He’s also shooting 50% from beyond the 3-point arc.

Five games to watch

Kentucky at Georgia

Jan. 7, 8 p.m., ESPN

Freshman guards Tyrese Maxey and Anthony Edwards duel in the first of two games in 15 days.

Florida at LSU

Jan. 21, 6 p.m., TBA

They played two overtime games and then had another nail-biter in the SEC tournament, so buckle up.

Kentucky at LSU

Feb. 18, 8 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

The Wildcats will be looking for revenge after a one-point home loss to the Tigers last Feb. 12.

Tennessee at Auburn

Feb. 22, 11 a.m., CBS

This is a rematch of SEC tournament title game, which Auburn won to launch its Final Four run.

Auburn at Kentucky

March 1, 2:45 p.m., CBS

The Tigers will see how they measure up after being embarrassed by 27 in Rupp last season.

