Rece Davis started the mega-popular ESPN television show "College GameDay" on Saturday morning with a sharply written, super-charged introduction that set the stage nicely for the massive LSU vs. Texas game later in the evening.
But the intro took a bit of an odd turn when the Texas Silver Spurs fired their cannon, "Smokey," through a Joe Burrow jersey and showed off the shredded threads to the camera.
Austin, y’all are showing OUT today. (RIP that lsu jersey tho) pic.twitter.com/pLN9mmdMcQ— Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) September 7, 2019
---
Did they just shoot a Joe Burrow jersey with a cannon?— Ryan Hinckley (@GatorRyan) September 7, 2019
---
I’m confused.— GeeGee (@LSUGeeGee) September 7, 2019
I can’t do the “horns down” symbol because it’s taunting or disrespectful...
But you can blow a cannon thru the chest of my QB’s jersey?
---
Yo.... shredding a teams jersey with the school cannon. That’s just dirty. LSU is going to see that for sure. Not that they needed a reason to get up for this game but why give extra ammunition? #gameday— Brian Stewart (@BStew1223) September 7, 2019
---
Wait.. did they just shoot a cannon ball through an LSU jersey? Oh they bouta get it tonight— Michel de Broderick (@sir_broderick) September 7, 2019
---
It's been an interesting week of chatter leading up to the top-10 non-conference game.
- Texas players say they'll wear their "DBU t-shirts" again during warmups.
- LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson said he doesn't see Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger as much of a passing threat.
The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on ABC-TV.