LSU Texas Joe Burrow

Members of the Texas Cowboys fired "Smokey" the cannon through a Joe Burrow jersey during the College GameDay television intro Saturday morning.

 Image via ESPN-TV

Rece Davis started the mega-popular ESPN television show "College GameDay" on Saturday morning with a sharply written, super-charged introduction that set the stage nicely for the massive LSU vs. Texas game later in the evening.

But the intro took a bit of an odd turn when the Texas Silver Spurs fired their cannon, "Smokey," through a Joe Burrow jersey and showed off the shredded threads to the camera.

It's been an interesting week of chatter leading up to the top-10 non-conference game.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on ABC-TV.

