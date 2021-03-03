COLUMBIA, S.C. — The No. 4-ranked LSU women's golf team finished in fourth place Wednesday at the Gamecock Intercollegiate at the Columbia Golf Club. The Tigers shot a three-round score of 14-over par 878 on rounds of 286-295-297.
"Another great week for the Tigers,” LSU coach Garrett Runion said. “We had a little bit of everything weather-wise: cold, rain, hail and finally some sunshine at the end of the final round.
“Really proud of how we started off. (Senior) Kendall Griffin really played well and carried us at the beginning. The second day was a long, cold, wet, trying day of almost 30 holes of golf. Even though we gave some shots away at the end they stayed mentally strong, and everybody stepped up when they needed to.”
Sophomore Ingrid Lindblad tied for third individually at 2 under 214, giving her a top-10 finish in all six starts this season. Griffin and sophomore Latanna Stone tied for 26th and 29th, respectively at 4 over 220 and 5 over 221.
LSU finished ahead of an impressive list of ranked teams, including No. 1 Baylor, No. 8 Ole Miss, No. 12 Auburn, No. 13 Georgia, No. 15 Florida, No. 17 Arkansas and No. 21 Alabama.
The Tigers return to action March 19-21 at the Liz Murphy Collegiate Classic in Athens, Georgia.
Lindblad named to Palmer Cup
ORLANDO, Fla. — Lindblad was one of three selections announced Wednesday for the Arnold Palmer Cup, a Ryder Cup-like competition of men’s and women’s amateur golfers.
A native of Halmstad, Sweden, the world’s No. 5-ranked women’s amateur will again play on the International team. The event will be held June 11-13 at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois, west of Chicago.
Lindblad has also accepted a second invitation to participate in the Augusta National Women Amateur, March 31-April 3. Lindblad was invited to the 2020 ANWA but it was canceled because of the pandemic.
Lindblad shot a career-best 7 under 65 on Feb. 22 in the first round of the ICON Invitational. She has a 70.67 stroke average this season.