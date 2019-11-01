LSU quarterback Joe Burrow on Wednesday was named one of 10 finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
The award, which is given annually to the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback set to graduate with their class, is named in honor of the record-setting Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback.
Burrow, who has already broken at least 10 school records this season, leads the nation in completion percentage in hitting on 78.8% of his passes in LSU's 8-0 start.
Also, going into this weekend's games, Burrow is second in the FBS in touchdown passes, passing yards per game and points responsible for in helping LSU to the No. 1 spot in the AP poll.
LSU is averaging 535.9 total yards, which is third in the FBS, and ranks fourth in scoring with 46.8 points a game.
The other nine finalists are Notre Dame's Ian Book, Washington's Jacob Eason, Oregon's Justin Herbert, Utah's Tyler Huntley, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, Virginia's Bryce Perkins, Iowa's Nate Stanley, Appalachian State's Zach Thomas and Memphis' Brady White.
The list of 10 finalists was whittled from 49 semifinalists who were announced in August.
The award will be presented Dec. 11 in Baltimore.
Earlier this week, Burrow was chosen as one of 20 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, which is presented annually to the Collegiate Player of the Year.
Burrow is also a candidate for the Davey O'Brien and Manning awards.