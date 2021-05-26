Familiarity might breed contempt but for LSU softball in its Super Regional matchup against Florida State, it’s a blessing.
A known opponent, added to the comfort of familiar surroundings for the second straight weekend, is a reward for the No. 7 national seed. Tigers. The teams begin their best-of-three series Thursday with all three games set for a 6 p.m. first-pitch. The winner moves on to the Women’s College World Series June 3-9.
It’s the first home super regional for LSU since 2016 and the first against Florida State, which has hosted the Tigers twice (2017-18).
“I don’t think they (players) have any clue how nice it is to have it at home, especially with the Thursday-Saturday timeline,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “Not having to pack your stuff and get on the road, getting to be in your own bed longer, to prepare longer. The short turnaround makes it more important.”
LSU beat the Seminoles in 2017 but the following season lost a marathon doubleheader that went more than 9½ hours, including a 78-minute weather delay. Needing a win to advance, LSU’s Shemiah Sanchez tied the game with a grand slam but FSU won, 8-5, in 11 innings, then won the nightcap, 3-1. The second game ended at 12:33 a.m. local time.
The current series features players on both teams who played through the 2018 super regional. Florida State went on to win the national championship at the WCWS in Oklahoma City.
“It was hard back then and it’s going to be hard this weekend,” LSU senior third baseman Amanda Doyle said. “They’re solid competition.
“Coming out of the regionals we’re picking up momentum and continuing to build on it. We’re producing 1-9 in the lineup. We’re ready to go. It doesn’t matter who the competition is — we’re going out to play our game.”
For Torina, the memory is fresh to the point she woke up Monday with the scouting report on players such as Sydney Sherrill, the Seminoles' top hitter, and others rattling around in her head.
“I feel like I remember every bit of it, every pitch,” Torina said. “It was a tough day to handle, to think about. You think about the things you wish would have gone differently than the ones that went great. A couple of moments I’d like to have back and we’re going to get a shot at it again this weekend.”
Florida State (42-10-1) plays a little less of a power game than LSU (35-20), relying on speed, defense and pitching. Hard-throwing Kathryn Sandercock (23-2, 1.15 ERA) is tough in the circle and Caylan Arnold (10-6, 1.60) is a difficult alternative.
“We have to go out and hit hitter’s pitches not worrying about what she’s throwing,” Doyle said. “How we’re going to attack her, not how she’s going to attack us.
The Seminoles have a .263 team batting average with only 41 homers but has stolen 106 bases and starts four seniors, plus Sherrill, a redshirt junior.
Torina likes the way her team slugged its way through the regional with 41 hits in four games. Players such as Doyle, Shelbi Sunseri and Georgia Clark stepped up with timely plate performances. But Torina also warned the teams are too evenly matched to surmise which has the advantage through statistical analysis, even with a home-field advantage.
“There’s no guarantee we’re going to win this thing, but it’s nice for a change they have to drive down the road to the West,” Torina said.
“This time of year you throw the numbers out the window. We know they’re good, and no matter what the numbers say, their kids can hit. Everyone goes out and competes with everything they’ve got.”